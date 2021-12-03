Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 3)

With December officially here, Netflix is giving subscribers a few gifts that will give them plenty of excuses to stay warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop. After stocking dozens of new titles throughout the week, the streaming giant is set to continue to roll out its December 2021 content lineup, with nine new additions headed to the streaming library this week, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special.

Ensuring that subscribers can kick off their shoes and relax following a hard work week, this weekend’s additions will begin on Friday with titles like Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4, Netflix’s animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe. Friday will also see the final installment of Money Heist, the streamer’s popular Spanish-language original series. This weekend will also be marked with new titles from Netflix’s 2021 Here for the Holidays lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4’

Netflix is heading back to Isla Nublar, and then leaving it behind, for the fourth season of its hit animated children’s series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. The Netflix Family title sees a once-in-a-lifetime experience turning into a fight for survival when a group of six teenagers attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar finds themselves forced to band together to survive when dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc across the island. In Season 4, the campers will be leaving Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that’s crawling with threats – and closely guarded secrets.

‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’

https://youtu.be/uwsmkWh0S5Y

The end is here for one beloved of Netflix’s most beloved Spanish-language original series. On Friday, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) debuts the second half of its two-part fifth and final season. The fan-favorite series is entered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. The stakes are even higher in the final batch of episodes as the Professor races to get the gold and his team out of the bank. Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4’

Netflix’s mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning on Friday with a holiday twist. In the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 12/3/21:

Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/5/21:

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

What’s leaving this weekend?

What’s Leaving?

After the streaming library saw a mass exodus of titles during the last days of November, as is common, Netflix is making sure that it keeps things light this weekend when it comes to departing titles. In fact, subscribers will only have to say goodbye to two titles as they begin their weekend binges, with Seasons 1 and 2 of The Last O.G. departing on Friday andThe Guest leaving on Saturday. They will be followed by several more exits throughout the rest of the month.

Leaving 12/7/21:

Before I Fall

Leaving 12/8/21:

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving 12/13/21:

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/29/21:

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/30/21:

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical – NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier – NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/1:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Avail. 12/2/21:

The Alpinist

Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM