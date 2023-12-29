Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 29)
Netflix is capping off 2023 this weekend with several new additions to its content catalog.
It's out with the old and in with the new. This weekend, as the world prepares to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in a new year, Netflix is clearing house and ringing in 2024 with a round of new additions. Subscribers scouring Netflix's content catalog this weekend can expect to see 30 titles disappear from the streaming library, making room for three all-new additions before dozens of new TV series and movies arrive on Jan. 1.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Berlin'
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 29
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever."
'Blippi Wonders' Season 3
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 31
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "Ever curious Blippi sets off on comedic and fun adventures in his BlippiMobile along with his faithful sidekicks TABBS & D.BO, who help him find the answers to a burning question of the day."
'The Millionaire Matchmaker' Seasons 3-4
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 31
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "Bravo rolls out the red carpet for a slew of celebrity and Bravolebrity guests when The Millionaire Matchmaker returns. Patti Stanger is shaking things up this season with fresh methods, a new team and dozens of celebrities appearing as daters, experts and Patti's co-conspirators."
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Leaving 12/31/23
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street
What was added this week?
Avail. 12/25/23
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Avail. 12/26/23
Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/27/23
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/28/23
Pokémon Concierge (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY