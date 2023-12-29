Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 29)

It's out with the old and in with the new. This weekend, as the world prepares to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in a new year, Netflix is clearing house and ringing in 2024 with a round of new additions. Subscribers scouring Netflix's content catalog this weekend can expect to see 30 titles disappear from the streaming library, making room for three all-new additions before dozens of new TV series and movies arrive on Jan. 1.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.