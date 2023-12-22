Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 22)

Christmas is nearly here, but Santa isn't the only one delivering gifts. This Christmas weekend, Netflix is delivering a round of new titles to its content catalogue, with four new Netflix original films and series premiering. This weekend's list of new titles join others that made their way to the streamer throughout the week, including Trevor Noah: Where Was I and Taming of the Shrewd. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In the spring of 1945 at the mysterious Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed." prevnext

'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) – leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all." prevnext

'A Vampire in the Family' Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day." prevnext

'The Manny' Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Jimena juggles trying to keep her life in order. Between raising her three children, competing for the company's presidency, and dealing with her (almost) ex-husband, she has her hands full. She then meets Gaby, a charming rancher who unexpectedly turns out to be the best nanny for her children. Unexpectedly, Gabriel and Jimena will fall in love without minding stereotypes about gender roles." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? After giving Sing 2 the boot this week, Netflix is hitting the brakes on departing titles this weekend. But that doesn't mean the streamer is done clearing house. With a handful of days left in the month, Netflix still has dozens of titles on its departing list, some of which are listed below. Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6 prevnext