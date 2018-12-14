Netflix is stocking subscribers’ stockings with an abundance of new titles in anticipation of Christmas.

This weekend the streaming giant will be rolling out more than a dozen of new additions that subscribers can add to their list of must-watch Netflix originals, TV series, and movies. With a handful of new holiday additions to help spread cheer and other titles dabbling in a variety of genres, this weekend is gearing up to be perfect for bingers who are stuck indoors from winter weather.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Even the Church of Night is getting into the spirit of Christmas when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, a special of the popular original series, debuts on Friday, Dec. 14.



The holiday special, part of the streaming service’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Netflix holiday streaming programming, will see the Church of Night celebrating the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. Witches and warlocks will “families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories,” but will also encounter both welcome and unwelcome guests.

Fuller House: Season 4

Netflix is about to get a lot fuller with the Season 4 premiere of Fuller House.



Coming to the streaming giant Friday, the fourth season of the Full House spinoff will see Kimmy pregnant with Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler’s baby, Jesse and Rebecca moving back to San Francisco, and plenty of drama among the kids.



Fuller House, originally premiering on Netflix in 2016, follows DJ, who is now a single mom raising her kids with the help of her sister, friends and family.



Season 4 is set to premiere on Friday.

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Netflix subscribers are being treated to a second helping of Prince of Peoria, with a holiday special premiering just a month following the series’ premiere on the streaming service.



After heading to the United States incognito as a U.S. exchange student, 13-year-old Prince Emil from a wealthy island kingdom will help his friend Teddy get into the holiday cheer after the bowling alley is snowed in and Teddy fears that he will miss the Festival of Lights. Emil, however, insists that the Christmas moose will save the day.



Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle will be stocked in the Netfflix library Friday.

The Innocent Man

The streaming giant is adding another true crime documentary to its platform Friday.



Based on the true crime best-seller by John Grisham, The Innocent Man, a six-part documentary, explores the murders of Debbie Carter and Denice Haraway in 1980s Ada, Oklahoma, events that shook the small town. The murders led to the convictions of four men – Tommy Ward, Karl Fontenot, Ron Williamson and Dennis Fritz – two of whom were exonerated in 1999 through DNA evidence while the other two have maintained their innocence as they serve life sentences.

Travelers: Season 3

Netflix is sending subscribers on a journey through time and consciousness in Season 3 of Travelers.



The series, renewed for its third season in March, the series follows a group of travelers, an elite group of people from the future who have their conscious mind sent into the bodies of those in the past in order to prevent catastrophic events from occurring, therefore saving the world.



Season 3 of the series will follow the events of Season 2, in which the truth behind the travelers was revealed. Now, MacLaren and his team must cover their tracks, partner with the FBI, and find Traveler 001.



Travelers Season 3 premieres Friday.

Springsteen on Broadway

On Sunday, Dec. 16, Netflix is offering subscribers a unique evening with Tony Award, Academy Award, and 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen



Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Springsteen. The special features intimate performances by Springsteen, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories, as well as a special appearance by Patti Scialfa.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 12/14/18:

Cuckoo: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dance & Sing with True: Songs– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the Real Narcos– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ROMA– NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland Til I Die– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fix– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidelands– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 12/16/18:

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

The Theory of Everything

Latest Holiday Additions

Nailed It! Holiday

“Same hot mess. More jingle. Home-bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.”

Available Dec. 7.



Super Monsters and the Wish Star

“Christmas wishes come true for Lobo, whose favorite cousin arrives for a surprise visit, and for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at once!”

Available Dec. 7.



Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith, and more star in this “anti-Christmas Christmas special,” which debuts just a little more than a year after the streaming giant premiered the series’ first season.

Available Dec. 7.