Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 11)

After kicking off the month with a strong push of fresh content, Netflix is slowing things down a bit as it heads into a new December weekend. While past weekends have seen dozens of new titles made available for bingeing, this weekend, the streaming library will only be stocked with a total of five new additions, all of which are Netflix originals. Although this weekend's additions may be on the lighter side of things, they join a long list of titles that were added to the library throughout the week. That list can be found by clicking here. The additions also join dozens of others that have been made throughout the month of December, many of those being titles on Netflix's October-debuted holiday lineup. The lineup includes dozens of original films and series perfect to get even the grumpiest of grinches into the holiday spirit. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Trash Truck Christmas' Hank and his unlikely group of friends will be on a mission to save Christmas when A Trash Truck Christmas debuts to the Netflix Family lineup on Friday, Dec. 11. The new series is a spinoff to the Max Keane-created series Trash Truck, which follows the lively adventures of 6-year-old Hank, a free-range, dirt-covered boy whose best friend is a giant honking, snorting trash truck. In the Christmas special, Hank, Trash Truck, and their animal friends will have to rescue Christmas after Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve.

'Canvas' A grieving grandfather will search for the inspiration to create in Netflix's latest animated film, Canvas. Directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone, the film tells the story of a grandfather who, years after losing his inspiration to create after suffering a devastating loss, decides to revisit the easel, and pick up the paint brush, but he can't do it alone. Canvas will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Giving Voice' Netflix is discovering a new generation of performers in its latest documentary, Giving Voice. Set to drop in the streaming library Friday, Dec. 11, the series follows six students across the United States as they audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event which celebrates one of America's preeminent playwrights and culminates in in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage. The documentary also features executive producer Viola Davis and her Fences co-star Denzel Washington reflecting on the impact that Wilson's timeless artistry and legacy has had on their careers and their hopes for the young people carrying it forward.

'The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)' Elite creator Carlos Montero's novel The Mess You Leave Behind is getting the smallscreen treatment. On Friday, Netflix will debut its adaptation of Montero's popular book, El desorden que dejas, a Spanish Netflix Original series that will "combine drama and suspense through two timelines that intertwine the story" of its two protagonists – Raquel, the new teacher who has just arrived at Galicia's high school, and Viruca, the teacher replaced by Raquel who had a tragic ending. The two teachers will find themselves suddenly enveloped in a "spiral of threats, lies, and mysteries that will change their lives, and the lives of their families, forever." The eight-episode first season of The Mess You Leave Behind is set to begin streaming on Friday.

'The Prom' A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars will be shaking up life in small-town Indiana with The Prom, Netflix's newest film directed by Ryan Murphy. Set to debut on Friday, the film stars Meryl Streep and James Corden as New York City stage stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, who, after their new Broadway show flops and their careers flatline, recruit the help another pair of cynical actors in their attempt to resurrect their public images by helping a girl in small-town Indiana. Despite the support of her principal, the head of the PTA has banned Emma Nolan from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. Along with Streep and Corden, The Prom stars Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells.

