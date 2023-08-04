Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 4)

After adding two dozen titles on the first of the month, Netflix is hitting the breaks this weekend and giving subscribers some time to catch up. This weekend, only two titles – the series The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge and Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – are joining Netflix's content catalog. The additions follow a long list of titles that were made this past week. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They'll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!"

'Fatal Seduction: Volume 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A married woman spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion but ends in tragedy, causing her to question the truth about those close to her."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is hitting the breaks on exiting titles, at least for the first few days of the month. This weekend, the streamer will not lose any TV series or films, but there are some departures scheduled for later in the month. Leaving 8/12/23

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 8/14/23

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7 Leaving 8/15/23

Les Misérables Leaving 8/24/23

