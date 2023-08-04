Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 4)
Netflix's streaming library is growing this weekend with the arrival of two Netflix original series.
After adding two dozen titles on the first of the month, Netflix is hitting the breaks this weekend and giving subscribers some time to catch up. This weekend, only two titles – the series The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge and Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – are joining Netflix's content catalog. The additions follow a long list of titles that were made this past week.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They'll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!"
'Fatal Seduction: Volume 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A married woman spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion but ends in tragedy, causing her to question the truth about those close to her."
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix is hitting the breaks on exiting titles, at least for the first few days of the month. This weekend, the streamer will not lose any TV series or films, but there are some departures scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 8/12/23
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/14/23
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving 8/15/23
Les Misérables
Leaving 8/24/23
Jobs
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/31/23
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/1/23
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/2/23
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soulcatcher (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/3/23
Head to Head (SA) – NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) – NETFLIX FILM