Netflix is welcoming August with a handful of new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals being added to their streaming library.

This weekend, streaming giant Netflix is bulking up its library of streaming titles with the addition of 10 new titles, all of which will be made available for streaming throughout the course of the weekend. Among the new additions are the latest installment of children’s series Dinotrux Supercharged, an original true-crime documentary, and a new anime addition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

In Netflix’s new crime-drama with Arjun Mathur in the lead spot, Brij Mohan attempts to escape the realities of his life, which include major debt and threats from the local mafia, by faking his own death and taking up a new identity. Things go awry, however, when he is sentenced to death for his own faked murder.



Brij Mohan Amar Rahe will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 3.

Cocaine Coast

Set in Galicia, Spain in the 1980s, a young fisherman finds himself transforming into a prosperous cocaine smuggler when he begins to provide Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.



Cocaine Coast makes its way to the streaming platform’s library on Friday.

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

Adding a title to the library for the little ones, season 3 of the Netflix original animated series Dinotrux Supercharged will be available for streaming on Friday.



The popular children’s series the Dinotrux team of Ty, Revvit, Garby, and Dozen reuniting to tackle some of their biggest builds ever while facing the double threat of brothers D-Structs and D-Stroy.

I AM A KILLER

A collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions, British docuseries I AM A KILLER sees some of history’s most notorious killers telling their stories from their own points of view, offering a chilling new insight into their crimes in their own words.



I AM A KILLER will be available for streaming beginning on Friday, Aug. 3.

Like Father

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star in Netflix’s new original film Like Father, which is set to be added to the streaming platform’s library on Friday.



Like Father tells the story of a young workaholic advertising executive who, after being left at the altar, embarks on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father.

Marching Orders

Following in the ranks of Last Chance U, Netflix’s new original series Marching Orders details the lives of another group of people who frequent the playing field: the marching band.



In the Netflix series, the nationally-regarded Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcats attempt to keep their spots on the field, memorize routines, balance their academic careers, and maintain their social lives.



The series will be available for streaming on Friday.

Flavors of Youth: International Version

From CoMix Wave Films, Netflix’s new anime feature film Flavors of Youth: International Version makes its way to the streaming giant on Saturday, Aug. 4.



The adult anime drama tells several different stories of city life in China about first love, memories that are provoked from a bowl of steaming noodles, and a fading beauty finding.

Mr. Sunshine

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman in the Netflix Korean drama Mr. Sunshine.



The Netflix original streams on the platform every Saturday.

On Children

Netflix’s new original series On Children reveal a world where people face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression, and family dysfunction.



Season 1 of On Children debuts on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Paid in Full

On Sunday, Aug. 5, the 2002 American crime drama film Paid in Full will be added to Netflix’s streaming library.



The film, starring Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, and Kevin Carroll, tells the story of Ace, a young man in Harlem attempting to stay out of the drug business. However, after meeting drug dealer Lulu, he is convinced to join the trade, going on to recruit friends and build an illegal empire.