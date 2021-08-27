Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 27)

The final weekend of August 2021 is here, and Netflix is bidding farewell to the month with a final round of new additions to its streaming library this weekend. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will stock the first of what will be five new additions. This weekend's additions include Netflix's reimagining of She's All That, a new sports reality series, and even a new K-drama. The five new titles, which will lead into the final round of additions this month on Monday and Tuesday, join a host of other titles that were added to the content catalogue throughout the week. Some of those new titles were major talking points even before their Netflix premieres. Titles like The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the streamer's newest documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, have continued to make waves online since they hit the library. They, along with the other additions made this week, make for perfect weekend binges. You can see Netflix's full August 2021 content list by clicking here. Curious about what’s to come in September? Take a look at Netflix's September 2021 content list here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also has a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'He's All That' Netflix is reimagining the beloved 1999 teen classic She's All That in its latest tale, He's All That. Slated for a Friday, Aug. 27 debut, the Mark Waters-directed film follows Padgett Sawyer, an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's least popular boy, Cameron Kweller, into prom king in an attempt to save her reputation after her humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral. He's All That stars Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Peyton Meyer. prevnext

'I Heart Arlo' Beloved half human and half alligator boy Arlo is headed back to Netflix with a sequel! After documenting Arlo's journey from the swamp in the April-released hit animated musical movie Arlo the Alligator Boy, sequel series I Heart Arlo is headed to Netflix on Friday. The series follows Arlo and his eclectic group of friends as they learn how to live together in a community, where everyone has their own idea of what's fun. prevnext

'Titletown High' Netflix is mixing sports and reality. On Friday, the streamer debuts its latest reality venture Titletown High, an all-new original series that follows one of the most successful high school football programs in the country. Located in Valdosta, Georgia, also known as TitleTown, of the Valdosta High School football team the nation's winningest high school football team. The unscripted series chronicles The Wildcats' lives both on and off the field as they tackle age-old rivalries, teenage romance and real-life drama while vying for a championship title under infamous head coach Rush Propst. prevnext

'Bread Barbershop: Season 2' While Netflix stocks plenty of titles for grownups, it is also making sure that even the youngest viewers have a little entertainment. On Sunday, Aug. 28, the second season of animated children's series Bread Barbershop arrives in the streaming library. The series focuses on Bread, a master cake decorator who gives life-changing makeovers to his customers in a town filled with food. prevnext

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' Netflix's newest K-Drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, is headed to the library this weekend! A remake of of the South Korean 2004 movie Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, the series is set in the seaside village of Gongjin and follows he romance between neighborhood handyman Hong Du-sik and pragmatic dentist Yoon Hye-jin. The series stars Kim Seon-ho, Shin Min-a, and Lee Sang-yi. According to What's On Netflix, unlike most original series that drop all episodes at once, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha will arrive bi-weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, with the first of the 16 episodes premiering on Saturday. prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, subscribers will only have to bid farewell to two titles. On Friday, the film A Princess for Christmas will exit. It will be followed on Sunday by Strange but True. Although there are only a few days left in August, Netflix is set to say goodbye to many more titles as it prepares to make room for its September 2021 additions. Leaving 8/30/21:

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction Leaving 8/31/21:

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife prevnext