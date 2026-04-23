‘The Night Agent’ Adds 4 Actors to Season 4 Cast

The Night Agent’s cast is expanding.

Deadline reports that the Netflix political thriller has added four new cast members for the upcoming fourth season.

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They join lead Gabriel Basso, while Stephen Moyer, Jennifer Morrison, David Lyons, and Ward Horton joined as series regulars for Season 3, which premiered in February. As of now, exact character details have not been provided, but there is some speculation as well as unconfirmed rumors as to who the four new cast members will be playing.

Elizabeth Lail

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Lail will reportedly play Peter’s ex-fiancée, Zoe.

She is best known for her roles as Guinevere Beck in You, Vanessa in both Five Nights at Freddy’s films, Jenny Banks in Ordinary Joe, Amy Hughes in Dead of Summer, and Princess Anna in Once Upon a Time. Additional credits include Elsbeth, Gonzo Girl, Mack & Rita, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, Countdown, and Unintended.

Li Jun Li

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Li Jun Li is said to be playing Dom’s wife, Min.

She most recently starred in Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed Sinners and had recurring roles in Based on a True Story, Sex/Life, Evil, Devils, and Why Women Kill. Li can also be seen in Alma and the Wolf, Florida Man, Babylon, Modern Persuasion, Wu Assassins, The Exorcist, Quantico, Blindspot, Construction, Chicago P.D., and Billy & Billie.

Trevante Rhodes

Mea Culpa. Trevante Rhodes as Zyair in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

Trevante Rhodes is believed to be playing Peter Sutherland’s (Basso) new partner, Dom.

He starred in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight as Black and can most recently be seen in the 2024 Netflix crime thriller My Fault/Mea Culpa. Additional credits include Candy Cane Lane, Mike, Bruiser, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Night Is Young, Bird Box, The Predator, 12 Strong, Lady Luck, Smartass, Burning Sands, If Loving You Is Wrong, and Westworld.

Titus Welliver

Titus Welliver (Bosch) in BALLARD. Greg Gayne/Prime Video

Titus Welliver is reportedly playing Duval, a special DOJ prosecutor.

He is best known for his role as Harry Bosch in the Prime Video procedural Bosch, which ran for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021. He went on to reprise the role in spinoffs Bosch: Legacy, which ran for three seasons from 2022 to 2025, and Ballard, which premiered in 2025. Welliver can most recently be seen in the AMC crime drama Dark Winds. Additional credits include Ricky, Watchmen, Nova Vita, Batman: The Long Halloween, Castlevania, Shaft, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, An Affair to Die For, Escape Plan 2: Hades, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Suits, The Last Ship, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and The Mentalist.