Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)

Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.

'13: The Musical' More than a decade after it debuted on Broadway, 13 is coming to Netflix. On Friday Aug. 12, the streamer is set to drop 13: The Musical, a musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film adapted from Robert Horn, Jason Robert Brown, and Dan Elish's 2007 musical of the same name. The movie, a Netflix original, follows Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old boy who, after moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents' divorce, is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. The musical features music and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and stars Orange Is the New Black actor Eli Golden as the lead along with Debra Messing, Peter Hermann Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Gabriella Uhl, Ramon Reed, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and Jonathan Lengel.

'A Model Family' Netflix's latest South Korean drama, A Model Family, heads to the streaming library this weekend. The new Netflix original directed by Kim Jin-woo, centers around Dong-ha, who, on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce, unwittingly steals money from a cartel, landing him in hot water with Gwang-cheol, the second-in-command of the drug gang. The series stars Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo, and Park Ji-yeon. A Model Family premieres on Friday.

'Day Shift' Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are hunting vampires when Day Shift arrives in the streaming library on Friday. The vampire action comedy film, based on Tyler Tice's story, follows Foxx's Bud Jablonski, a blue collar dad trying to provide a goo life for his daughter. However, his San Fernando pool cleaning job is anything but mundane, as it is really a front for his true job – hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Day Shift marks J.J. Perry's directorial debut. Along with Foxx and Snoop Dogg, the film stars Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, and Scott Adkins.

'Never Have I Ever: Season 3' The Vishwakumar family is back for Season 3 of Netflix's hit coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling, the series follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who tries to navigate the often overwhelming world of high school. While Devi's an overachieving sophomore, she has a short fuse that often lands her in some difficult situations. In Season 3, Devi and her friends will learn the hard way that "that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery – and all the drama." Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez, as well as John McEnroe as Devi's inner voice.

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix may have given several titles the boot earlier this week, but the streaming library is remaining intact this weekend. As the new arrivals begin to appear in the streaming catalogue, not a single title will exit. That being said, it is only just the beginning of August, and with several weeks left, several titles are still scheduled to exit. Leaving 8/15/22

Endless Love

Selfless Leaving 8/20/22

The Conjuring Leaving 8/23/22

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 8/24/22

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 Leaving 8/25/22

Taxi Driver

Endless Love

Selfless Leaving 8/20/22

The Conjuring Leaving 8/23/22

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 8/24/22

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 Leaving 8/25/22

Taxi Driver

The Visi prevnext