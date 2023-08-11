Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 11)

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to sit back and relax indoors. After dropping dozens of new titles throughout the first few weeks of August, the streamer is set to treat subscribers to three new additions this weekend. This weekend's lineup joins other titles that have arrived this month, including Depp V Heard, Heartstopper Season 2, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Down for Love' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 11

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating." prevnext

'Heart of Stone' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset." prevnext

'Behind Your Touch' Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases – but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? While no titles will be exiting this weekend, Netflix subscribers should be aware of the departing TV series and films later in the month. Leaving 8/24/23

Jobs Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle prevnext