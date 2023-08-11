Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 11)
Three new Netflix originals debut this weekend.
Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to sit back and relax indoors. After dropping dozens of new titles throughout the first few weeks of August, the streamer is set to treat subscribers to three new additions this weekend. This weekend's lineup joins other titles that have arrived this month, including Depp V Heard, Heartstopper Season 2, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Down for Love'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 11
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating."
'Heart of Stone'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 11
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset."
'Behind Your Touch'
Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases – but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery."
What's leaving this weekend?
While no titles will be exiting this weekend, Netflix subscribers should be aware of the departing TV series and films later in the month.
Leaving 8/24/23
Jobs
Leaving 8/31/23
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/7/23
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/8/23
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Untold: Johnny Football – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Zombieverse (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/9/23
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/10/23
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW) – NETFLIX FILM
Mech Cadets – NETFLIX FAMILY
Painkiller – NETFLIX SERIES