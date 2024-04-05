Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 5)
Three new Netflix originals debut this weekend.
Even more titles from Netflix's April 2024 content listtelevision show,film,documentary,streaming media,release date are joining the streaming library this weekend. After stocking everything from Happy Gilmore to the Netflix original Files of the Unexplained, Ripley, and more throughout the week, this weekend, the streamer will grow its content catalogue with new additions like The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 5
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process."
'Parasyte: The Grey'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 5
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat."
'Scoop'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 5
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis' jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."
What's leaving this weekend?
While only one title may be leaving Netflix this weekend – the film Marshall is scheduled to depart on Sunday – there is a long list of titles that will get the boot later this month.
Leaving 4/8/24
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9/24
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11/24
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/1/24
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN – NETFLIX SERIES
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
Avail. 4/2/24
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – NETFLIX COMEDY
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Avail. 4/3/24
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Files of the Unexplained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/4/24
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Ripley – NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) – NETFLIX FILM