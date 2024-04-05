Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 5)

Even more titles from Netflix's April 2024 content listtelevision show,film,documentary,streaming media,release date are joining the streaming library this weekend. After stocking everything from Happy Gilmore to the Netflix original Files of the Unexplained, Ripley, and more throughout the week, this weekend, the streamer will grow its content catalogue with new additions like The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem' Premiere Date: Friday, April 5

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process." prevnext

'Parasyte: The Grey' Premiere Date: Friday, April 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat." prevnext

'Scoop' Premiere Date: Friday, April 5

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis' jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? While only one title may be leaving Netflix this weekend – the film Marshall is scheduled to depart on Sunday – there is a long list of titles that will get the boot later this month. Leaving 4/8/24

The Nice Guys Leaving 4/9/24

Horrible Bosses 2 Leaving 4/11/24

Deliver Us from Evil Leaving 4/15/24

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife prevnext