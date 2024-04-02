Major Netflix Show Possibly Canceled After 7 Seasons

Netflix may not be headed back into the kitchen for another season of its messiest baking show. More than two years after the streamer aired Season 7 of Nailed It! in October 2022, series host Nicole Byer cast doubt on Nailed It! Season 8, suggesting the show may have quietly been canceled.

Byer commented on the future of the popular show – which sees home bakers competing against one another and attempting to recreate edible masterpieces in the hopes of winning the $10,000 grand prize and the coveted Golden Baker's Hat – while speaking on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' podcast Las Culturistas Wednesday. Asked by Rogers, "is Nailed It! still on," Byer remained mostly mum before stating, "you can log into Netflix and watch it. I don't know if it's coming back, I simply don't know. I don't know. I would love for it to come back."

(Photo: Netflix)

Originally premiering on Netflix in March 2018 as a sort of spoof of other baking competitions, Nailed It! has been a popular watch among subscribers eager to see the disastrous and hilarious creations. Byer has hosted all previous seasons of the show, with pastry chef Jacques Torres serving as judge alongside a roster of guest judges.

"[It] is a fun job. Like, it is genuinely a fun job and I do like doing it... It's really fun to figure out how contestants are going to take me in," Byer said of the series. "They ut out me saying f-k and stuff like that. Like, sometimes I'll read the prompter and be like, 'Well, f-kity f-k, ah!' [laughs] And then they'll be like, 'You're a real lunatic,' and I'm like, 'Yes, I know.' But yeah, I just try to make sure we're all having fun in the end."

Following the series premiere in 2018, Netflix quickly picked Nailed It! up for a second season alongside a Season 2 renewal for Queer Eye. Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at Netflix at the time, said, "these series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television." Season 2 went on to premiere in June 2018, followed by Season 3 in 2019, Season 4 in 2020, Seasons 5 and 6 in 2021, and the most recent season, Season 7, in 2022.

At this time, Netflix has not publicly commented on the fate of Nailed It!, nor have they reacted to Byer's comments. All previous seasons of the baking competition can be streamed on Netflix.