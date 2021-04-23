Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 23)

Netflix is marking the last full weekend of April by fitting in a few last additions to its streaming library. After adding a handful of additions throughout the week, this weekend the streamer is keeping things on the lighter side, only adding a total of three new titles for viewers’ to enjoy, two of them being Netflix originals.

The new additions include a few big names, including the streamer's adaptation of on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels Shadow and Bone. The series is perhaps one of the most anticipated new titles of the month, the streamer even placing spots on TV hyping up the title. Viewers will also get the chance to delve into the career of Spanish rock band Heroes del Silencio with a new documentary. This weekend, the streamer is also dropping a new original film. Although the additions this weekend are few, they join dozens of other titles that have already been added throughout April, with that full list available by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.