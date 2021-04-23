Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 23)
Netflix is marking the last full weekend of April by fitting in a few last additions to its streaming library. After adding a handful of additions throughout the week, this weekend the streamer is keeping things on the lighter side, only adding a total of three new titles for viewers’ to enjoy, two of them being Netflix originals.
The new additions include a few big names, including the streamer's adaptation of on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels Shadow and Bone. The series is perhaps one of the most anticipated new titles of the month, the streamer even placing spots on TV hyping up the title. Viewers will also get the chance to delve into the career of Spanish rock band Heroes del Silencio with a new documentary. This weekend, the streamer is also dropping a new original film. Although the additions this weekend are few, they join dozens of other titles that have already been added throughout April, with that full list available by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll'
Netflix is giving subscribers the chance to look at the rise of 1980s Spanish rock band Heroes del Silencio. On Friday, April 23, director Alexis Morante's documentary Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll makes its way to the streaming platform after originally premiering earlier this year. Per the official synopsis, the film is an "exploration of the rise of Heroes del Silencio, the seminal 1980s Spanish rock band. Anchored by Enrique Bunbury, they focused on a harder sound."prevnext
'Shadow and Bone'
Netflix is taking viewers into the Shadow Fold with the debut of its highly-anticipated original series Shadow and Bone. Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series is set in a war-torn world where Alina Starkov, a "lowly soldier and orphan," has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. Set to debut on Friday, Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes.prevnext
'Tell Me When'
A workaholic will put his life on hold in Netflix's newest film, Tell Me When. Set to drop in the streaming library on Friday, the film follows Will, a workaholic who puts his life in L.A. on hold in order to fulfill his grandfather's last wish – visiting Mexico City's most iconic sights and falling in love.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
This weekend, subscribers will only have to part ways with two titles – Mirror Mirror on Saturday and Django Unchained on Sunday. While that seems to be a pretty sweet deal given the fact that the new additions outnumber the outgoing titles, there are still several days left in April and plenty of time for Netflix to bid farewell to several others. Below are some of those titles that subscribers may want to consider giving a final watch before they're gone from the platform for good.
Leaving 4/26/21:
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21:
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21:
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21:
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/19/21:
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Avail. 4/20/21:
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/21/21:
Zero – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/22/21:
Life in Color with David Attenborough – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stowaway – NETFLIX FILM