Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 22)

April is winding to a close, and so are the new titles coming to Netflix this month. As subscribers settle in for a relaxing weekend, the streaming giant will roll out four new titles this weekend, marking some of the final additions from this month's lineup. The new titles are all Netflix originals and include everything from its new coming-of-age story Heartstopper to a new season of Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset. Along for the Ride, the streamer's highly-anticipated adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular young adult book of the same name, was initially scheduled to premiere on Friday but has since been pushed back to May 6.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.