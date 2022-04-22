Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 22)
April is winding to a close, and so are the new titles coming to Netflix this month. As subscribers settle in for a relaxing weekend, the streaming giant will roll out four new titles this weekend, marking some of the final additions from this month's lineup. The new titles are all Netflix originals and include everything from its new coming-of-age story Heartstopper to a new season of Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset. Along for the Ride, the streamer's highly-anticipated adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular young adult book of the same name, was initially scheduled to premiere on Friday but has since been pushed back to May 6.
'Heartstopper'
On Friday, April 22, Netflix is set to premiere its new coming-of-age story Heartstopper. A Netflix original coming-of-age romance series that follows teens Charlie and Nick. Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series follows the two teens as they discover their friendship might be something more, all while they navigate school and young love. The series stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the lead roles.prevnext
'Selling Sunset: Season 5'
Netflix is taking subscribers back into the juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients of LA's most elite real estate agents. On Friday, Season 5 of the streamer's hit reality series Selling Sunset premieres. The series follows elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. In the new season, competition will come to a boil as the luxury market is on fire, with fans' favorite stars also dealing with new loves and old foes.prevnext
'The Seven Lives of Lea'
A woman will struggle to solve a man's death in Netflix's mysterious new series The Seven Lives of Lea. Slated for a Friday premiere, the series follows Lea, who, after finding a young man's body, wakes up in the 90s and body swaps seven times as she tries to solve the mystery of his death – and prevent it.prevnext
What's leaving Netflix this weekend?
The Netflix streaming library will remain mostly intact this weekend, with the streamer opting to only give a single title – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – the boot on Sunday. With April nearing an end, though, several titles currently available for streaming are preparing to make their exits.
Leaving 4/25/22
The Artist
Leaving 4/26/22
August: Osage County
Leaving 4/29/22
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
What was added to Netflix this week?
Avail. 4/19/22
Battle Kitty – NETFLIX FAMILY
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/20/22
The Marked Heart – NETFLIX SERIES
Russian Doll: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Turning Point – NETFLIX FILM
Yakamoz S-245 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/21/22
All About Gila – NETFLIX COMEDY
He's Expecting – NETFLIX SERIES