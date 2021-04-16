Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 16)

Netflix's streaming library is getting a little fuller this weekend! Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant is stocking a total of 11 new titles, six of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The titles range in a variety of genres and are sure to provide plenty of hours of hooking content to keep subscribers as they tune into things like Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico and Why Are You Like This. The new titles mark the final additions for this week, which proved to be a major one for the streamer, which dropped more than two dozen titles beginning on Monday. This means that subscribers have more content than ever to binge. Some titles that dropped earlier in the week include the first four episodes of The Circle Season 2, with four more episodes set to drop this upcoming Wednesday, as well as well the anthology documentary My Love: Six Stories of True Love. While this week was a big haul, Netflix still has plenty of more additions coming throughout the rest of the month. You can see those titles by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Arlo the Alligator Boy' Wide-eyed Arlo is leaving the swamp and heading to the Big Apple in Netflix's latest family title, Arlo the Alligator Boy. The animated series follows Arlo, who is half human and half alligator, as he decides to embark on an epic adventure out of his sheltered life in the swamp and to New York City in search for his long lost father. On his way, he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family and dodges trappers. The animated musical movie will be available for streaming on Friday, April 16. prevnext

'Ajeeb Daastaans' Netflix is exploring the complexities of human behaviour and relationships in its new anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Set to hit the streaming library on Friday, the original film consists of four shorts – "a twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace" – that explore "the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among many others. prevnext

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico' Netflix is gearing up for Season 4 of its animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto's son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. In Season 4, the Spy Racers will have to flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme after they are framed for a crime they didn’t commit. prevnext

'Into the Beat' On Friday, a teen will have to choose between following in her parents' footsteps or following her passion in Netflix's new film. Starring Soafia Carson, Enrico Colantoni, and Wolfgang Novogratz, Into the Beat follows April Dibrina, a young dancer seeking success on Broadway who discovers hip-hop by chance. Immediately falling in love with the form of dance, she must choose between following her parents' dreams for her or chasing after her new dreams. The film is directed by Elissa Down and written by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku. prevnext

'Why Are You Like This' After debuting its pilot in 2018 as part of the ABC & Screen Australia's Fresh Blood pilot series and being greenlit for a full series order the following year, Why Are You Like This is making its way to Netflix on Friday. A team up between ABC and Netflix, the six-part comedy series follows twenty-somethings Mia, Penny and Austin as they navigate the uncertainties of emerging adulthood, including work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out, offering a "razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne." The series stars Naomi Higgins, Olivia Junkeer, and Wil King. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 4/16/21:

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife Avail. 4/18/21:

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers can rejoice, because after a week that saw several titles departing, no titles will be leaving the library this weekend. That, however, is not to say that subscribers are in the clear. With several weeks still left in April, a handful of titles are living on borrowed time, with the below titles set to exit in the coming days. Leaving 4/19/21:

Carol

The Vatican Tapes Leaving 4/20/21:

The Last Resort Leaving 4/21/21:

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 4/22/21:

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 4/23/21:

Mirror Mirror Leaving 4/24/21:

Django Unchained prevnext