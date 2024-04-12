Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 12)

Netflix's content catalog is continuing to grow. With everything from Baby Driver to Happy Gilmore, the new Netflix series Files of the Unexplained and Ripley, and more now available to stream on the platform, the streamer is checking seven more titles off of its April 2024 content list this weekend. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Journey' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend." prevnext

'Amar Singh Chamkila' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death." prevnext

'Good Times' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project." prevnext

'Love, Divided' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Love, Divided is a new Spanish film, a remake of the 2015 French romantic comedy Behind the Wall, originally titled Un peu, beaucoup, aveuglément, starring Aitana. She's a young pianist preparing for an audition. He (Fernando Guallar) is a games inventor who can only concentrate in complete silence. Separated by only a paper-thin wall in conjoined apartments, will they learn to live in harmony with one another? Will romance blossom through the wall?" prevnext

'Stolen' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In Stolen, award-winning writer Ann-Helén Laestadius portrays a young woman's struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation. But the novel also lays bare the tensions that arise when modern ideas come up against a traditional culture with deeply rooted patriarchal structures." prevnext

'Strange Way of Life' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "After twenty-five years, Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake; they celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship." prevnext

'Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp' Premiere Date: Friday, April 12

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo – until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? The past week may have seen three titles exit Netflix, but this weekend will be free of any departures. This means that this weekend is the perfect time to fit in a final watch of the below titles before they leave in the coming days. Leaving 4/15/24

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife Leaving 4/22/24

The Meg

Train to Busan Leaving 4/24/24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 Leaving 4/25/24

Kung Fu Panda 3 prevnext