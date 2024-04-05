Jennifer Garner Returning to Netflix for New Movie

Jennifer Garner is heading back to Netflix. Following the success of her other Netflix originals, including Family Switch, Yes Day, and The Adam Project, the actress is set to team up with Reese Witherspoon for the streamer's upcoming holiday comedy, Mrs. Claus.

Garner, 51, will star in and produce the film, plots details of which are being kept under wraps for the time being, according to Deadline. The project will reunite Garner with Witherspoon, who is set to produce for Hello Sunshine alongside Lauren Neustadter, The pair past worked together on Apple TV+'s thriller The Last Thing He Told Me, which just recently got renewed for a second season. Other producers include Nicole King for Linden Productions. Leah McKendrick has signed on to pen Mrs. Calus' script.

The holiday film will mark Garner's latest project with Netflix .The actress and streamer first teamed up for the 2021 family comedy Yes Day, which also starred Édgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega. Based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld's children's book of the same name, the film centered around a mom and dad who, after always feeling like they have to say "no" to their kids, decide to give their three children a "Yes Day." The movie was met with mixed reviews and holds a 52% critics score and 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The following year, the pair reunited for The Adam Project, which became one of Netflix's most popular films. Also starring Ryan Reynolds, the sci-fi action movie, directed by Shawn Levy, follows time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future after unintentionally crash landing in 2022. The film was a massive success and holds a 68% critics score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Garner most recently worked with Netflix on 2023's Family Switch, a comedy and body-swap film that centers around a family that suddenly descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids. The movie, which holds a 41% critics score and 43% audience score, also stars Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Brady Noon.

Along with Mrs. Claus, Garner's schedule is busy with Max Winkler's true-crime pic Fruitcake. Garner is signed on to star opposite Paul Walter Hauser. It was also recently reported that the actress is in talks to star in her ex-husband Ben Affleck's next movie.