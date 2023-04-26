Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2023

Spring has sprung at HBO Max! Following a month that brought with it everything from the Luke Wilson-starring title Fired on Mars as well as David E. Kelly's new miniseries Love & Death, the Warner Bros. streaming service is getting ready to roll out a list of new TV series and films in May 2023.But May will be even bigger for more reasons than just the list of new arrivals, as HBO Max is officially set to rebrand as Max on May 23.

Next month, HBO Max (and soon to be Max) subscribers will be treated to plenty of exciting titles, including the premiere of the Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux-starring limited series White House Plumbers. Originally slated for a March debut before being delayed, the series revisits the infamous 1972 Watergate scandal. May will also bring with it the documentary Love to You, Donna Summer, featuring interviews, schedule information, behind the scenes exclusives, and more. Meanwhile, The Other Two is set to return for its third season, the Max Original international drama series Spy/Master is set to premiere, and Genndy Tartakovsky's supernatural animated series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal will drop.

May's list of incoming titles looks a bit different, as it cuts off after May 22. The following day, Warner Bros. Discovery will officially launch Max, a rebranded streaming service that combines programming from both the original HBO Max streaming service and Discovery+. According to the company, "a large portion" of current HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, but others will be prompted to download the Max app once it is launched. A list of content headed to Max at launch will be released in the coming weeks.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. At launch, Max will cost $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound will be available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year). You can sign up by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in May 2023.