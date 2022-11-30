Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2022

The holiday season isn't the only thing that's here – streaming season is in full swing! This December, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, and Peacock – are proving that it's the most wonderful time of the year to be a subscriber, with all of the major players in the ongoing streaming wars getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season with hundreds of new titles coming to their content libraries in December 2022. Making a big splash on the streaming scene, December will be chock-full of big titles at Netflix, which will have one of the biggest titles of the month – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. December will also bring with it Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the third season of Emily in Paris. Over at Disney+, subscribers will be treated to the spinoffs of two beloved films, National Treasure and Night at the Museum, with both National Treasure: Edge of History and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again set to premiere. Fellow Disney-owned streamer Hulu will stock its library with titles like Letterkenny Season 11, the supernatural teen comedy movie Darby and the Dead, and It's a Wonderful Binge. Meanwhile, HBO Max subscribers will see everything from the and final season of His Dark Materials to the return of Gossip Girl appearing in the content catalog. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2022.

Dec. 1 NETFLIX

Dead End – NETFLIX SERIES

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes – NETFLIX

ANIME

The Masked Scammer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Qala - NETFLIX FILM

Troll – NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy HBO MAX

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can't Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016) HULU Banyana: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (Spanish dubbed & dubbed)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney's Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008) PEACOCK

12 Dates of Christmas, 2011

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Annie, 1982

Bring it On, 2000

Cry Freedom, 1987

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Deja Vu, 2006

Everest, 2015* 4K UHD

First Cow, 2019* 4K UHD

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

The Happy Elf, 2005

Just Go With It, 2011

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Miracle one 34th Street, 1947

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mo' Better Blues, 1990

Mo' Money, 1992*

Monster Trucks, 2016 4K UHD

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012

Night at the Musuem, 2006

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000

Out of Sight, 1998

The Peanuts Movie, 2015

The Pirates! Band of the Misfits, 2012

Pretty Woman, 1990

Puss in Boots, 2011

Safe House, 2012

Sisters, 2015

Sweet Navidad, 2021

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014 4K UHD

Tombstone, 1993

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Space Jam, 1996

Speed, 1994

Spy Game, 2001

True Lies, 1994

Unbreakable, 2000

XXX, 2002*

XXX: The State of the Union, 2005

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Canada vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Costa Rica vs. Germany

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Belgium

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Spain

Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin (TODAY All Day Channel)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Survivor's Remorse, Season 1-4

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 2 NETFLIX

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Hot Skull – NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Chatterley's Lover - NETFLIX FILM

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – NETFLIX FILM

"Sr." – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2 DISNEY+

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Premiere APPLE TV+

Slow Horses PRIME VIDEO

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) HULU

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Brazil

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ghana vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Korea vs. Portugal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Serbia vs. Switzerland

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Men's NCAA Basketball – Peacock Classic – Gonzaga vs. Baylor

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Sean Patton: Number One, 2022 (Peacock Original)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 3 NETFLIX

The Best of Me

Bullet Train PRIEM VIDEO

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022) HULU

Huda's Salon (2021) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Fabled Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

2022 NASCAR Awards

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Newcastle Falcons

The Real Housewives of Durban, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's Downhill

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

Dec. 4 NETFLIX

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31 HBO MAX

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 3

PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Final Round

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Sunday Night Football – Colts vs. Cowboys

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Undercover Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+

U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's prevnext

Dec. 5 NETFLIX

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race - NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012) HULU

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 6 NETFLIX

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus – NETFLIX FAMILY

Delivery by Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? - NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

A Lot Like Christmas (2021) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

That's My Jam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 7 NETFLIX

Burning Patience - NETFLIX FILM

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

The Marriage App - NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Flower - NETFLIX SERIES

Smiley - NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) DISNEY+

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven's Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 "A Two-Way Street"

The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 "Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 8

Willow - Episode 3 HULU

Connect: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 8 NETFLIX

The Elephant Whisperers - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lookism - NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere DISNEY+

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere PRIME VIDEO

The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016) HULU

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)P PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Men's Short

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Short

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 9 NETFLIX

CAT – NETFLIX SERIES

Dragon Age: Absolution – NETFLIX ANIME

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – NETFLIX FILM

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower – NETFLIX SERIES

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO) DISNEY+

Area 51: The CIA's Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean's Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? - Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere APPLE TV+

Little America Season 2

Emancipation PRIME VIDEO

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany's (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) HULU

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Free

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Rhythm Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Short

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 (Hallmark)+

The Mighty Ones, Season 4

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 10 NETFLIX

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Prisoners HBO MAX

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

The Shack (2017) HULU

Offseason (2021) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Gift of Peace, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Free Dance

Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Free

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 2

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Deadline (English & Spanish)

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

Dec. 11 HULU

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Grand Prix Figure Skating: GP Final 2022 – Final

The Holiday Sitter, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 3

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3

PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original) prevnext

Dec. 12 HBO MAX

Adult Swim Yule Log HULU

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) PEACOCK

Alguien Te Mira, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 13 NETFLIX

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single's Inferno: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Tom Papa: What A Day! - NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1 PRIME VIDEO

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) HULU

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Baking It, NBC Holiday Special Episode (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 14 NETFLIX

Don't Pick Up The Phone – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Glitter – NETFLIX SERIES

I Believe in Santa – NETFLIX FILM

Kangaroo Valley – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) HBO MAX

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel DISNEY+

Alaska's Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere

The Santa Clauses - Episode 6 "Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 9

Willow – Episode 4 HULU

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 15 NETFLIX

The Big 4 – NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime – NETFLIX FAMILY

Violet Evergarden: Recollections – NETFLIX ANIME

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery – NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere DISNEY+

A Very Backstreet Holiday HULU

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N' Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 2022, (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, 2022 prevnext

Dec. 16 NETFLIX

A Storm for Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – NETFLIX FILM

Cook at all Costs – NETFLIX SERIES

Dance Monsters - NETFLIX SERIES

Far From Home - NETFLIX SERIES

Paradise PD: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Private Lesson – NETFLIX FILM

The Recruit - NETFLIX SERIES

Summer Job - NETFLIX SERIES

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3 DISNEY+

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere

Le Pupille – Premiere PRIME VIDEO

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) HULU

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km

Holiday Heritage, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 1

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 17 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – 3rd Place Match

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km

FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 (Hallmark)+

HBCU Games 2022 – All-Star Game – Pigskin Showdown

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 2

ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

Dec. 18 NETFLIX

Side Effects HULU

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Final

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Halfpipe Finals

Hanukkah on Rye, 2022 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 3

ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3

The Legend of Tarzan, 2016

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Raiders

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 2

U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2022 – FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Big Air Finals prevnext

Dec. 19 NETFLIX

Trolley – NETFLIX SERIES

Trolls HULU

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 4 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 20 NETFLIX

A Not So Merry Christmas - NETFLIX FILM

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – NETFLIX ANIME PRIME VIDEO

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022) HULU

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, 1970

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Dec. 21 NETFLIX

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner - NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 "Graceland Gambit"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 10

Willow – Episode 5 PRIME VIDEO

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S3 (2022) HULU

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Dec. 22 NETFLIX

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre – NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Intern, 2015

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 4-8 (Peacock Original)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Dec. 23 NETFLIX

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

Piñata Masters! - NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Family Dinner, Season 3 DISNEY+

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant HULU

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Sale Sharks

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Dec. 24 HULU

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Gloucester Rugby

Santa Tracker (TODAY All Day Channel) prevnext

Dec. 25 NETFLIX

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - NETFLIX FILM

Time Hustler – NETFLIX SERIES

The Witcher: Blood Origin - NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Landing - NETFLIX COMEDY HULU

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018) PEACOCK

Sunday Night Football – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals prevnext

Dec. 26 NETFLIX

No Escape

Treason - NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021) PEACOCK

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Premier League – Arsenal v. West Ham

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Fulham

Premier League – Everton v. Wolves

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton

Raising A F-ing Star, Season 1 (E!) prevnext

Dec. 27 NETFLIX

Chelsea Handler: Revolution – NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO) HULU

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Man United v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Bristol Bears

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Sleeping with Death, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) prevnext

Dec. 28 NETFLIX

7 Women and a Murder – NETFLIX FILM

A Night at the Kindergarten - NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Stuck with You – NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 "Charlotte"

Willow - Episode 6 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 1

FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Man City

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Dec. 29 NETFLIX

Brown and Friends - NETFLIX FAMILY

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PRIME VIDEO

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Dec. 30 NETFLIX

Alpha Males - NETFLIX SERIES

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

White Noise - NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, Original (HBO) DISNEY+

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube PRIME VIDEO

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022) HULU

Delia's Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Leicester Tigers

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext