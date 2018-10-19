Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2018

November is fast approaching, and Hulu has officially announced the list of incoming TV shows and movies for subscribers to binge next month.
November is proving to be a big month for the streaming service, with Hulu subscribers gearing up to be treated to a number of new additions, including another offering to the streaming library’s growing list of classic TV.
Videos by PopCulture.com
November will also be a big month on the movie front, with Hulu’s streaming library stocking a number of top-rated films, including a host of comedies and even a few Oscar winners.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in November, and don’t forget to catch what’s leaving before the month is over.
Coming 11/1
Avail. Nov. 1
K: Complete Season 2
Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3
Six: Complete Season 2
10 to Midnight
28 Days Later
2001 Maniacs
The Accused
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Fistful of Dynamite
A View to Kill
Albert
Alice
Amelie
Bachelor Party
Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends
Barbie The Pearl Princess
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Benny & Joon
Coming 11/1
Avail. Nov. 1
Blue Chips
Boo 2! A Medea Halloween
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
De-Lovely
Death Wish
Death Wish 3
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Desperate Hours
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. No
Dysfunktional Family
Existenz
The Faculty
For Your Eyes Only
Four Rooms
From Russia with Love
Coming 11/1
Avail. Nov. 1
Gloria
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Happy Christmas
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hoosiers
Hostel
Hostel 2
The Interpreter
Invasion U.S.A.
Italian for Beginners
Jane Eyre
Joey
Johnny Reno
K2
Leaving Las Vegas
License to Kill
Like Water
Little Black Book
Little Man Tate
Coming 11/1
Avail. Nov. 1
Little Odessa
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord of War
Made
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Man with the Golden Gun
Map of the Human Heart
The Mighty
Missing in Action II: The Beginning
The Mod Squad
Moonraker
Mullholland Falls
Never Back Down
Never Say Never Again
Ninja III: The Domination
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Coming 11/1
Avail. Nov. 1
Phantoms
Pleasantville
Radio Days
The Red Violin
Rescue Dawn
Revenge of the Ninja
Rob Roy
Santa Hunters
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Soapdish
Soufra
Species: the Awakening
Supercop
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thunderball
Tiny Christmas
Tomorrow Never Dies
Wicker Park
The World is Not Enough
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
You Only Live Twice
Coming 11/2 – 11/11
Avail. Nov. 2
Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Dietland: Complete Season 1
Wonder
Avail. Nov. 3
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6
Kick-Ass
Larger Than Life
An Ordinary Man
Avail. Nov. 6
Top Chef: Complete Season 15
Avail. Nov. 7
Europa Report
Avail. Nov. 8
Under the Tree
Avail. Nov. 9
Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11
Avail. Nov. 10
Big Hero 6
Avail. Nov. 11
Monster’s Ball
Coming 11/12 – 11/15
Avail. Nov. 12
The Little Death
The Wolfpack
Avail. Nov. 13
Bigfoot
Keepers of the Magic
Killer Bees
Avail. Nov. 15
Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Cartel Land
Christmas Belle
Christmas with the Andersons
Dust 2 Glory
Coming 11/15 – 11/16
Avail. Nov. 15
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly’s Holiday
Luis & The Aliens
Married by Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rodeo & Juliet
The Bank Job
The Christmas Calendar
The March Sisters at Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
Avail. Nov. 16
The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Dept Q: The Absent One
Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
Coming 11/18 – 11/30
Avail. Nov. 18
Nina’s World: Complete Season 2
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
The Condemned
Avail. Nov. 20
Aliens and Agenda 21
Avail. Nov. 21
Box of Moonlight
Damascus Cover
Avail. Nov. 22
Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere
Avail. Nov. 23
Baskets: Complete Season 3
Avail. Nov. 24
Downsizing
Avail. Nov. 28
Best of Enemies
Avail. Nov. 29
Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B
Harry Brown
Avail. Nov. 30
Broken Star
Daylight’s End
Scenic Route
The Remains
Undrafted