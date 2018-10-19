Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2018

November is fast approaching, and Hulu has officially announced the list of incoming TV shows and movies for subscribers to binge next month.

November is proving to be a big month for the streaming service, with Hulu subscribers gearing up to be treated to a number of new additions, including another offering to the streaming library’s growing list of classic TV.

November will also be a big month on the movie front, with Hulu’s streaming library stocking a number of top-rated films, including a host of comedies and even a few Oscar winners.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in November, and don’t forget to catch what’s leaving before the month is over.

Avail. Nov. 1

K: Complete Season 2

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3

Six: Complete Season 2

10 to Midnight

28 Days Later

2001 Maniacs

The Accused

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Fistful of Dynamite

A View to Kill

Albert

Alice

Amelie

Bachelor Party

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends

Barbie The Pearl Princess

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Benny & Joon

Avail. Nov. 1

Blue Chips

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

De-Lovely

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Desperate Hours

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Dysfunktional Family

Existenz

The Faculty

For Your Eyes Only

Four Rooms

From Russia with Love

Avail. Nov. 1

Gloria

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Christmas

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hoosiers

Hostel

Hostel 2

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

Italian for Beginners

Jane Eyre

Joey

Johnny Reno

K2

Leaving Las Vegas

License to Kill

Like Water

Little Black Book

Little Man Tate

Avail. Nov. 1

Little Odessa

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Made

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Man with the Golden Gun

Map of the Human Heart

The Mighty

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

The Mod Squad

Moonraker

Mullholland Falls

Never Back Down

Never Say Never Again

Ninja III: The Domination

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Avail. Nov. 1

Phantoms

Pleasantville

Radio Days

The Red Violin

Rescue Dawn

Revenge of the Ninja

Rob Roy

Santa Hunters

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Soapdish

Soufra

Species: the Awakening

Supercop

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Tiny Christmas

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wicker Park

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

You Only Live Twice

Avail. Nov. 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Dietland: Complete Season 1

Wonder



Avail. Nov. 3

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6

Kick-Ass

Larger Than Life

An Ordinary Man



Avail. Nov. 6

Top Chef: Complete Season 15



Avail. Nov. 7

Europa Report



Avail. Nov. 8

Under the Tree



Avail. Nov. 9

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11



Avail. Nov. 10

Big Hero 6



Avail. Nov. 11

Monster’s Ball

Avail. Nov. 12

The Little Death

The Wolfpack



Avail. Nov. 13

Bigfoot

Keepers of the Magic

Killer Bees



Avail. Nov. 15

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

Cartel Land

Christmas Belle

Christmas with the Andersons

Dust 2 Glory

Avail. Nov. 15

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

Luis & The Aliens

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rodeo & Juliet

The Bank Job

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker



Avail. Nov. 16

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith

Dept Q: The Absent One

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

Avail. Nov. 18

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

The Condemned



Avail. Nov. 20

Aliens and Agenda 21



Avail. Nov. 21

Box of Moonlight

Damascus Cover



Avail. Nov. 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere



Avail. Nov. 23

Baskets: Complete Season 3



Avail. Nov. 24

Downsizing



Avail. Nov. 28

Best of Enemies

Avail. Nov. 29

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B

Harry Brown



Avail. Nov. 30

Broken Star

Daylight’s End

Scenic Route

The Remains

Undrafted