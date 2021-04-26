Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021

Spring has sprung, and there's plenty of new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu to get you through a whole new season of bingewatching! The streamer announced Sunday the dozens of new titles coming throughout the month of May, including the third and final season of Aidy Bryant‘s Shrill, dropping May 7, and fan-favorite reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette dropping throughout the months.

Whether you're looking for a new title to catch your attention or excited about an old favorite coming to the streaming service, keep scrolling to check out everything Hulu will have to offer in May 2021 and check out all of PopCulture's streaming coverage to keep you up to date.