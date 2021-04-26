Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021
Spring has sprung, and there's plenty of new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu to get you through a whole new season of bingewatching! The streamer announced Sunday the dozens of new titles coming throughout the month of May, including the third and final season of Aidy Bryant‘s Shrill, dropping May 7, and fan-favorite reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette dropping throughout the months.
Whether you're looking for a new title to catch your attention or excited about an old favorite coming to the streaming service, keep scrolling to check out everything Hulu will have to offer in May 2021 and check out all of PopCulture's streaming coverage to keep you up to date.
May 1 (A-B)
Coming May 1:
- Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (MTV)
- Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
- Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
- Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
- I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
- Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
- Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
- Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
- (500) Days of Summer (2009)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- The Assassin (2015)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Blast From The Past (1999)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Bound (1996)
- Burning (2018)
May 1 (C-M)
Coming May 1:
- The Crazies (2010)
- Cyrus (2009)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
- Fascination (2005)
- Goodnight Mommy (2015)
- Grace Of Monaco (2015)
- Grudge Match (2013)
- Gundala (2019)
- Hannibal Rising (2007)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- Knowing (2009)
- Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- Machete (2010)
- The Man From Nowhere (2010)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
May 1 (O-Z)
Coming May 1:
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Wailing (2016)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 2- 6
Coming May 2:
- Flight (2012)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
Coming May 3:
- The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
Coming May 4:
- Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)
- Love Sarah (2021)
Coming May 5:
- Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Warrior (2011)
Coming May 6:
- The Unicorn (2018)
May 7-14
Coming May 7:
- Shrill: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Little Fish (2021)
Coming May 9:
- Robot & Frank (2012)
Coming May 10:
- Wander Darkly (2020)
Coming May 13:
- Saint Maud (2020)
- Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
Coming May 14:
- MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15-19
Coming May 15:
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Cowboys (2020)
- Good Kisser (2019)
- Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
- Reaching for the Moon (2013)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
- Tru Love (2013)
Coming May 18:
- Supernova (2020)
Coming May 19:
- Red Dawn (2012)
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 22-27
Coming May 22:
- Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
Coming May 25:
- Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
Coming May 26:
- Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Coming May 27:
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28-31
Coming May 28:
- PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original)
- The Vigil (2021)
Coming May 31:
- The Donut King (2020)
- The One I Love (2014)
- The World To Come (2020)
All of these programs and more will be available to stream in May — check out Hulu for the full list of offerings and happy bingewatching!