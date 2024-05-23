Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024

June is almost here, and Hulu is getting a head start on the new month by teasing what's joining the streaming lineup. As the streamer continues to add a few final titles from its May 2024 content lineup, which has already brought everything from The Kardashians Season 5 to the Hulu original documentary The Contestant, The Veil, and more, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of TV series and movies hitting the platform in June 2024.

Hulu subscribers will certainly want to mark their calendars for June 1, as the streamer will be welcoming the new month dozens of new titles. Along with new seasons of shows like Alaskan Bush People, The Amazing Race, and Chopped, the platform will see the arrival of hit movies including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, both Anchorman films, Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, 2022's Death on the Nile, The Batman, The Croods, Independence Day, and seven films in the Saw franchise. Later in the month, Hulu will debut documentaries about The Brat Pack and Diane von Furstenberg, with two hit shows – the popular Letterkenny spinoff Shoresy and FX's The Bear – also set to return for their third outings.

