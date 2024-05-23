Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024
Season 3 of 'FX's 'The Bear' and 'Shoresy' Season 3 highlight Hulu's June arrivals.
June is almost here, and Hulu is getting a head start on the new month by teasing what's joining the streaming lineup. As the streamer continues to add a few final titles from its May 2024 content lineup, which has already brought everything from The Kardashians Season 5 to the Hulu original documentary The Contestant, The Veil, and more, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of TV series and movies hitting the platform in June 2024.
Hulu subscribers will certainly want to mark their calendars for June 1, as the streamer will be welcoming the new month dozens of new titles. Along with new seasons of shows like Alaskan Bush People, The Amazing Race, and Chopped, the platform will see the arrival of hit movies including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, both Anchorman films, Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, 2022's Death on the Nile, The Batman, The Croods, Independence Day, and seven films in the Saw franchise. Later in the month, Hulu will debut documentaries about The Brat Pack and Diane von Furstenberg, with two hit shows – the popular Letterkenny spinoff Shoresy and FX's The Bear – also set to return for their third outings.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in June 2024.
June 1
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
House Hunters: Complete Season 171
Island Life: Complete Season 17
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
About Last Night (1986)
Annapolis
Aquamarine
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Batman
Betsy's Wedding
Blades Of Glory
Blue City
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Boss
Boys Don't Cry
Brown Sugar
Click
Coyote Ugly
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
Death on the Nile (2022)
The Duke
Eight Millimeter
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fight Club
Freddy Got Fingered
Fresh Horses
The Girl Next Door
Hide and Seek
Hitchcock
Independence Day
It Follows
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Joker
Kill Your Darlings
Life of Pi
Little Black Book
Lord of War
Mirrors
The Missing
Money Monster
The New Guy
Office Space
Over The Hedge
Prayers for Bobby
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Skyscraper
Silent Hill
Slums Of Beverly Hills
Split
St. Elmo's Fire
Taps
Van Helsing
Volcano
The Vow
Weird Science
Wild Tales
Working Girl
June 2 - June 5
June 2
World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
Bullet Train
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption
Monét X Change: Fist of Glory
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects
Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff
June 4
FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
June 5
An Audience With Kylie: Special
June 6 - June 10
June 6
Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown
Perfect Days
June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Queenie: Complete Season 1
Beautiful Wedding
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
What Comes Around
June 8
Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
June 9
2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 10
Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
WAGS: Complete Series
WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
WAGS Miami: Complete Series
Origin
June 11 - June 15
June 11
Wreck: Complete Season 2
June 12
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
June 13
BRATS: Documentary Premiere
Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
Rose's War
To Kill a Stepfather
Trapped in the Farmhouse
June 14
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Chewing Gum: Complete Series
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition)
Margaret Cho – PsyCHO
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Thee Lavell Crawford
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Whitney Cummings: Money Shot
June 15
I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
In the Fade
June 16 - June 20
June 17
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
June 18
Clotilda: The Return Home
June 19
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
June 20
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
June 21 - June 25
June 21
Shoresy: Complete Season 3
Marmalade
June 22
Prey (2024)
June 24
Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
The Invitation (2022)
June 25
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
June 26 - June 30
June 26
Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)
A Love Song
Summering
June 27
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3
Amelia's Children
June 28
The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand
Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic
John Crist: What Are We Doing?
Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall
Red Right Hand
Somewhere Quiet
June 30
Pride Across America: Livestream
Zappa
