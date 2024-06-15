Miley Cyrus Has Police Called to Home

Miley Cyrus continues to be plagued by a repeated stalker at her home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the same individual had been arrested back in January at her home and returned Thursday carrying a teddy bear for the singer. It is the latest of many arrests the man has had related to attempts to contact Cyrus.

The alleged stalker was identified by police as Alexander Kardalian and he's had a long past with the singer. The security at the home recognized him immediately from past incidents and detained him until police arrived.

Cyrus was not home at the time and the alleged stalker didn't get close to the main residence on the property. Police took Kardalian into custody on a misdemeanor for violating a restraining order Cyrus has against him. He reportedly once showed up at her home only a few days after he was released for a prior incident.

According to the New York Daily News, this is the third time since September that the 52-year-old man has been caught on the property. He has reportedly been contacting the singer since 2018, allegedly including sexual remarks and requests for money.

The LAPD Threat Management unit has launched an investigation into the situation. No word on possible long-term charges at this time. Cyrus was far from home at the time, but she's already got a plate full of drama due to her family. She recently praised mom, Tish Cyrus, though made clear that her "drugs" are a bit too heavy. She also talked a bit about why she fell out with father, Billy Ray Cyrus.