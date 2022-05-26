Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2022

Hulu is planning to make a splash this summer amid the ongoing streaming wars. With May nearly behind us, the Disney-owned streaming service is gearing up for a massive month of streaming, Hulu set to not only add new licensed content to the streaming library, but also premiere and bring back several fan-favorite titles.

The month's biggest addition will undoubtedly be Only Murders In the Building. Set to return at the end of the month, Season 2 will find Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's onscreen attempting to solve yet another murder within the halls of the Arconia. As the trio attempt to tackle the case, and produce a second season of their podcast, Hulu will be busy adding other titles to the library. In addition to Only Murders In the Building, the third and final season of the hit series Love, Victor is set to premiere. Those titles will be joined by others including the Emma Thompson-starring comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Joel Kim Booster's queer romantic comedy Fire Island, and The Bear, an FX series lead by Shameless' Jeremy Allen White.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in June 2022.