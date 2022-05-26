Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2022
Hulu is planning to make a splash this summer amid the ongoing streaming wars. With May nearly behind us, the Disney-owned streaming service is gearing up for a massive month of streaming, Hulu set to not only add new licensed content to the streaming library, but also premiere and bring back several fan-favorite titles.
The month's biggest addition will undoubtedly be Only Murders In the Building. Set to return at the end of the month, Season 2 will find Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's onscreen attempting to solve yet another murder within the halls of the Arconia. As the trio attempt to tackle the case, and produce a second season of their podcast, Hulu will be busy adding other titles to the library. In addition to Only Murders In the Building, the third and final season of the hit series Love, Victor is set to premiere. Those titles will be joined by others including the Emma Thompson-starring comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Joel Kim Booster's queer romantic comedy Fire Island, and The Bear, an FX series lead by Shameless' Jeremy Allen White.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in June 2022.
June 1
America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere
Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Glee: Complete Series
The 6th Day (2000)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
Alien (1979)
Aliens (1986)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien V. Predator (2004)
Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)
The American (2010)
An Education (2009)
Bewitched (2005)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Compadres (2016)
Country Strong (2010)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Dick (1999)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
The Dilemma (2011)
Disturbing The Peace (2020)
Don Jon (2013)
The Fifth Element (1997)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
Get Low (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
Go For It (2011)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
The Last Tourist (2021)
Lemon (2017)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
Masterminds (2016)
Muppets From Space (1999)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
New Year's Eve (2011)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps (2000)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Predator (1987)
Predator II (1990)
Predators (2010)
The Professional (1994)
Prometheus (2012)
Push (2009)
Reign Over Me (2007)
Results (2015)
Robots (2005)
Rv (2006)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
Tomcats (2001)
Try Harder! (2021)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
Untraceable (2008)
Vacancy (2007)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Weekend At Bernie's (1989)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
White God (2014)
Your Highness (2011)
June 2 - June 6
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3
The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere
The Duff (2015)
June 3
Fire Island (2022)
June 5
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
Hotel Hell: Complete Series
June 7 - June 10
June 7
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere
Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Accursed (2021)
Between Me And My Mind (2019)
Queens Of Pain (2020)
June 8
Killer Cases: Complete Season 2
June 9
The Dog Knight (2021)
Indemnity (2021)
June 10
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10
June 11 - June 15
June 11
Here Before (2021)
Warhunt (2022)
June 12
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
June 13
The Free Fall (2021)
The Worst Person In The World (2021)
June 15
Love, Victor: Complete Final Season
Accused: Guilty Or Innocent?: Complete Season 2
Alone: Complete Season 8
American Pickers: Complete Season 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17
Assembly Required: Complete Season 1
Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1
Crime Beat: Complete Season 1
Crime Beat: Complete Season 2
Crime Beat: Season 3a
Dance Moms: Complete Season 3
Dance Moms: Complete Season 4
Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4
Hoarders: Complete Season 5
Hoarders: Complete Season 7
Hoarders: Complete Season 8
Hoarders: Complete Season 9
Hoarders: Complete Season 13
Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole: Complete Season 2
Leave It To Geege: Complete Season 1
Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1
Married At First Sight: Complete Season 13
Married At First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 3
Mountain Men: Complete Season 7
Mountain Men: Complete Season 8
Mountain Men: Complete Season 9
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18
Roman To The Rescue: Season 1c
The Burning Plain (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Frontera (2014)
The Good Doctor (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Two Lovers (2008)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
June 16 - June 19
June 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream
June 17
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream
Fx's The Old Man: Series Premiere
June 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream
The Ledge (2022)
Ted K (2021)
June 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream
June 22 - June 30
June 22
Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere
June 23
Fx's The Bear: Complete Season 1
The Burning Sea (2021)
June 25
Big Gold Brick (2022)
Gasoline Alley (2022)
June 26
The Desperate Hour F.k.a Lakewood (2022)
June 28
Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere
June 30
Flawless (2007)
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season
Prince Avalanche (2013)