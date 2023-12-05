Kim Kardashian's Acting Career to Continue With New Hulu Show

The reality star is teaming up with Ryan Murphy again for her own scripted series that she'll lead.

Kim Kardashian isn't slowing down in the acting world post her critically acclaimed role in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Deadline reports the reality star is going to continue working with Murphy in her own scripted series. The project is a legal drama, which will air on Hulu, the same home her family reality series The Kardashian airs on. The new show is Murphy's first scripted project as part of his new deal at Disney, with 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, producing.

With art initiating life of sorts, Kardashian is set to star as Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in the legal drama, written by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz. Kardashian's deal is still being negotiated. But the role aligns with her journey to become a lawyer. She's been in law school for a few years and working in the criminal justice world for prison reform. She passed the baby bar in 2022, and is studying for the full bar exam.

Murphy has been happy with Kardashian's performance on AHS, so much so that for the upcoming project, he pitched the series idea to the SKIMS founder and her momager, Kris Jenner. Sources say both committed immediately.

Season 4 of The Kardashians followed Kardashian filming for the role and struggling to slow down professionally. During her four-month stay in New York for filming, she sometimes worked eight straight days with her filming schedule and other commitments.

Kardashian and Jenner are also executive producing the series, which is currently untitled, and have already begun preliminary casting. Kardashian is looking for actors to star as her glamorous and accomplished law partners, as well as an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest. Production is scheduled to start in late 2024 for an early 2025 premiere.