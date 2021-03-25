Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2021

A new month means a fresh lineup of content headed to Hulu. With the ongoing streaming wars heating up, Hulu is making way to put up some fierce competition with its April 2021 releases, which includes dozens of new TV series and films as well as fan-favorite original series, meaning the streamer is giving subscribers more than enough to enjoy hours upon hours of entertainment. Hitting the streaming library next month, Sasquatch is almost guaranteed to become all the buzz on social media. The three-part docuseries has everything to become a major hit as journalist David Holthouse works to uncover the truth behind the murder of several men on a weed farm that is possibly the result of none other than Bigfoot, the famed legend. The streamer will double down on documentaries with the debut of documentary about the downfall of tech company WeWork. Hulu will then round out the month with the return of one of its most critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale. Given the massive amount of titles headed to the streaming service next month, you may want to sign up for a subscription by clicking here if you haven't already. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in April 2021. PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.

Avail. April 1:

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Avail. April 2:

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo) Avail. April 3:

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016) Avail. April 5:

Girl (2020) Avail. April 7:

Avail. April 8:

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC) Avail. April 9:

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021) Avail. April 10:

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020) Avail. April 12:

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020) Avail. April 15:

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo) Avail. April 16:

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Avail. April 17:

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017) Avail. April 20:

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Avail. April 21:

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform) Avail. April 22:

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS) Avail. April 23:

The Place of No Words (2020) Avail. April 25:

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021) Avail. April 26:

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC) Avail. April 28:

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016) Avail. April 30:

