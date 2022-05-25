Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022
HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles.
Next month, subscribers browsing the HBO Max streaming library will begin to notice new additions on the very first day of the month, when everything from 13 Going on 30 to the 2004 Hairspray musical remake and even several Rambo films make their way to the service. HBO Max won't slow down with the additions as the month goes on, though, the streamer later in the month set to add Season 4 of the Emmy-winning original drama series Westworld. The streamer is also gearing up to host what it has dubbed "the family musical event of the summer" when Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience premieres. Other titles headed to the ibrary include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Tuca & Bertie, All-American: Homecoming, and the third season of Wellington Paranormal.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in June 2022.
June 1
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D. , 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I'll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3 - June 6
June 3
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6
Doctor Who, Season 13
Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8 - June 10
June 8
The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10
The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
Naomi
Odo, Season 3
Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15 - June 19
June 15
La Unidad, Season 2
June 16
Father of the Bride, 2022 (Available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)
June 17
Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20 - June 24
June 20
Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22
All American: Homecoming
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23
Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24
Bing, Season 1B
Rich & Shameless, Season 1
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26 - June 30
June 26
Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
June 30
Julia, 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere
Dates to be announced
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Endangered, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gordita Chronicles, Max Original Season 1 Premiere