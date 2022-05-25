HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles.

Next month, subscribers browsing the HBO Max streaming library will begin to notice new additions on the very first day of the month, when everything from 13 Going on 30 to the 2004 Hairspray musical remake and even several Rambo films make their way to the service. HBO Max won't slow down with the additions as the month goes on, though, the streamer later in the month set to add Season 4 of the Emmy-winning original drama series Westworld. The streamer is also gearing up to host what it has dubbed "the family musical event of the summer" when Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience premieres. Other titles headed to the ibrary include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Tuca & Bertie, All-American: Homecoming, and the third season of Wellington Paranormal.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in June 2022.