Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2023
As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2023 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming service has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2023 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.
January will prove to be a major month for the streamer, as it will see the debut of several highly-anticipated titles, including The Last of Us. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the new series is set years after modern civilization has been destroyed and follows Pedro Pascal's Joel, who is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, out of a quarantine zone. Debuting alongside the show will be an official companion podcast hosted by Troy Baker. Mindy Kaling's adult animated comedy series Velma, centered on the beloved Scooby-Doo character also arrives next month, along with the "visually-arresting and life-changing adventure" The Climb, hosted by Jason Momoa. The competition series follows amateur climbers as they are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges for the chance to be crowned the world's best amateur climber and win a $100,000 cash prize.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in January 2023.
Jan. 1 - Jan. 3
Jan. 1:
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Child's Play, 2019 (HBO)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
Coup de torchon, 1981
Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008 (HBO)
Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
Jennifer Eight,
1992 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
Matilda, 1996
Nine, 2009 (HBO)
Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
Planet 51, 2009
Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
Regression, 2015 (HBO)
Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
Sarah's Key, 2010 (HBO)
Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
Stephen King's Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
The Cookout, 2004
The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
The Master, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
This Boy's Life, 1993 (HBO)
This One's For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
Urge, 2016 (HBO)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
When We Were Kings, 1996
White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
Jan. 3:
The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
Jan. 6 - Jan. 10
Jan. 6:
DC's Stargirl, Season 3
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
Jan. 8:
We Baby Bears, Season 1F
Jan. 10:
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
Jan. 11 - Jan. 15
Jan. 11:
In with the Old, Season 3
Jan. 12:
Blended, 2014 (HBO)
The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
Jan. 13:
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
I Don't Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
Jan. 15:
The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 17 - Jan. 20
Jan. 17:
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
Jan. 20:
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
Jan. 23 - Jan. 25 & TBA
Jan. 23:
YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
Jan. 25:
USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
TBA:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season 29 Premiere (HBO)