As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2023 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming service has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2023 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.

January will prove to be a major month for the streamer, as it will see the debut of several highly-anticipated titles, including The Last of Us. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the new series is set years after modern civilization has been destroyed and follows Pedro Pascal's Joel, who is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, out of a quarantine zone. Debuting alongside the show will be an official companion podcast hosted by Troy Baker. Mindy Kaling's adult animated comedy series Velma, centered on the beloved Scooby-Doo character also arrives next month, along with the "visually-arresting and life-changing adventure" The Climb, hosted by Jason Momoa. The competition series follows amateur climbers as they are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges for the chance to be crowned the world's best amateur climber and win a $100,000 cash prize.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in January 2023.