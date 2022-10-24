Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

November is almost here, and Disney+ is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. As October winds to a close, the streamer dropped its complete list of new titles arriving in November 2022, and the list includes dozens of fresh additions. Joining a streaming library that already includes hundreds of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more will be a mix of beloved Disney titles and new Disney+ originals. Perhaps most exciting on the list are two highly-anticipated follow-ups to beloved films, with both the two-episode premiere of The Santa Clauses and Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 fairy tale film Enchanted, arrives next month, arriving in November. Other highlights of the month include Willow, new episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2, and more of The Mighty Ducks Game Changers Season 2. However, November won't only mark new beginnings, as it will also mark endings, with the season finale of Andor set to drop towards the end of the month. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

Nov. 2 New Library Titles

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3) Disney+ Originals

Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic." Andor - Episode 9

"The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero." The Mighty Ducks Game Changers - Episode 206 "Twigs"

"The Mighty Ducks face rough tournament play where they wonder if team spirit and heart are enough for them to win. Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group. Over on top-notch Dominate, Evan proves himself to be a grinder, and Coach Cole takes notice. With the Ducks and Dominate set to go head-to-head on the ice, Alex tries an unconventional way to prepare her team – but Cole has his own tactics in mind." The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203 "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox"

"After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain's compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain's Head of Security spots them at the port of entry." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 3

Nov. 3 Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Premiere

Nov. 4 New Library Titles

The Gift

Ocean's Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving Disney+ Originals

Director by Night - Premiere

"Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios' Special Presentation "Werewolf by Night." "Director by Night" explores Giacchino's vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider's look at the between-the-scenes making of "Werewolf by Night."" Marvel Studios Legends

"King T'challa"

"The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. LEGENDS recalls T'Challa's tenure as the iconic champion, and revisits the tragic struggle against Killmonger who sought to seize Wakanda's throne from T'Challa and wage war against the world. LEGENDS also remembers the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos." "Princess Shuri"

"Princess of Wakanda. Sister of T'Challa. Genius in the field of vibranium-based technology. First appearing in 2018's "Black Panther," Shuri proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor. LEGENDS recalls Shuri's struggles to save Wakanda from the despotic plans of Killmonger, and revisits the dire moments in which the princess stood with the Avengers to oppose Thanos." "The Dora Milaje"

Nov. 7 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)

Nov. 9 New Library Titles

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World's Deadliest (S3) Disney+ Originals

The Montaners – 5-episode Premiere

"We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music's history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We'll see stunning images and live performances. We'll get to know the family's lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage." Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David's footballing journey began – in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14's grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he's going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they'll never forget." Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

""Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who's full of surprises." Andor - Episode 10

"The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero." The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 "Spirit of the Ducks Part 2"

"Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip, hoping some legendary hockey magic will turn the team around. Meanwhile, Evan feels the price of the sacrifices he's made at EPIC, and he's determined to become Dominate's captain to make it all worth it. While the excursion doesn't quite go as planned, Jace faces his past with help from Sofi, and Alex digs deep to help her squad. And when they return to EPIC, Jace's turnaround leads to a big moment between Alex and Cole." The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 "Free of Pointless Command"

"Heading to the train station, the kids realize that Curtain must have sent multiple teams after them. Benedict, in his state of involuntary elation, praises Curtain for his discovery. Jackson and Jillson alert Curtain's second in command that there are more "frozen" acolytes, but he dismisses their warning. As the kids board the train, the water polo team follows, and once again they have nowhere to run. While on lookout, Sticky's drowsiness defeats him, and when they wake up...Constance is gone." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 4

Nov. 11 New Library Titles

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Nov. 14 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)

Nov. 16 New Library Titles

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World's Deadliest Snakes (S1) Disney+ Originals

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth ("Extraction," "Thor," "The Avengers") explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root's Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body's superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he'll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, "Limitless" will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer." The Santa Clauses – 2-Episode Premiere

"Chapter One: Good To Ho"

"After stopping at one of his favorite houses on Santa's delivery list, Scott Calvin realizes that the twenty eight years he's been on the job has flown by. To make matters worse, his magic begins to falter. Scott trains to get his Santa mojo back, but the following Christmas things only get worse." "Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause"

"Scott learns that, by way of the Secessus clause, he can retire, but he must find a worthy successor before doing so. Torn between wanting to retire and not wanting to leave the North Pole, Scott taps his children as possible candidates. He quickly realizes none of them are interested in the role, but instead want to know more about the world outside the North Pole." Andor – Episode 11

"The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero." The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208 "Trade Rumors"

"Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their "sideways" skills – offbeat ways to succeed on the ice – putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole's juggernaut Team Dominate. Jace and Evan step into new roles as captains, but talk of a major shake-up threatens the chemistry of both the Ducks and Dominate. And while Alex and Cole grow closer, it's hard for them to overcome their nature." The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 "Blank Expression"

"The kids call in the help of an old friend as they scour the countryside for clues to Constance's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Constance finds herself imprisoned by a surprising foe who hopes to shed light on an old failure. After successfully following the kid's trail, Rhonda splits off from Milligan and Ms. Perumal on a solo detour. As Curtain's methods prove to have troubling side effects, his lackeys scramble to find a cure and Number Two begins to doubt Mr. Benedict's desire to escape." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 5

"On the day of the women's tournament, Honoka once again meets Mayu Motohashi, the top wrestler for Meiritsukan University. Ryota distances himself from sumo but still wonders about Honoka's matches. He watches the video recordings of the matches and is touched by Honoka's earnest attitude towards sumo. He realizes his love for sumo but cannot find an excuse to return to the dojo. Meanwhile, Honoka meets Sakurako Yoshino and invites her to join the sumo club." prevnext

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters Disney+ Originals

Best in Snow – Premiere

""Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome's finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you've never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family." Disenchanted – Premiere

"It's been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family." Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Premiere

"One of the world's most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney's burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator's remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent." The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

Nov. 20 Disney+ Originals

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM - Original Concert Event

7:30pm PST – Live Red Carpet

8:00 – 10:00pm PST – Concert

Nov. 21 Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars – Finale – Episode 11 (Live)

Nov. 23 New Library Titles

Egypt with the World's Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World's Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1) Disney+ Originals

Andor – Season Finale – Episode 12

"The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero." Daddies On Request – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don't know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions." The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209 "Summer Breezers"

"The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals – with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase. Tensions are high – captains Evan and Jace are at each other, Alex and Cole's summer romance has been called off, and both teams are mad at the adults for their misguided trade talk. But a new plan and an inspired day might just open up hearts and change the course of the entire summer for everyone." The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206 "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

"After learning the location of Dr. Curtain's compound, the Society prepares to strike but is beset by Greys and must split up to escape. Meanwhile, Mr. Benedict tries to bond with his twin in an effort to gain intel, but is sidelined as Dr. Curtain sows discord between Mr. Benedict and Number Two. While on a detour, Constance finds herself surprisingly intrigued by Curtain's TV special. After discovering the scope of catatonia among his acolytes, Curtain is horrified but denies responsibility." The Santa Clauses - "Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood"

"Scott interviews potential Santa candidates while the family gets ready to leave. Simon Choksi, one of the candidates, brings his daughter, Grace, with him to the North Pole. During Simon's interview, Sandra and Grace go missing. In finding their daughters together, Scott realizes Simon is the best choice to take the coat." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 6

"Summer's here, and the Kyoritsu University sumo club is participating in a training camp. Ryota, Shun, and Ren treat it as a fun vacation, but once they arrive, they learn that they will be training with Hokuto Gakuin, the champions of the sumo league. Ryota and the others are exhausted by the rigorous training, and they leave the training grounds in search of some fun. They find a bar where they eat and fall asleep, but find themselves unable to pay the bill in the morning." prevnext

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special) Disney+ Originals

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Premiere

Mickey Saves Christmas