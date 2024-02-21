Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2024

Are you ready for it? As February quickly draws to a close, even more titles are getting ready to run home to Disney+, the streamer on Tuesday releasing its complete list of TV series, movies, and originals set to arrive in March 2024. March will prove to be a major one for Disney+ as the streamer brings the talents of one of the biggest superstars to its subscribers: Taylor Swift. As the singer embarks on the current leg of her record-setting The Eras Tour, her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be available to stream on the platform beginning March 15. The movie includes the song "cardigan," which was previously omitted when it made its way to rent on VOD, as well as four additional acoustic songs. The movie will be streaming alongside several other new-to-Disney+ titles, including more episodes of the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney's historical adventure series Renegade Nell, and the highly anticipated follow-up to the X-Men animated series, X-Men '97. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in March.

March 5 Queens – All Episodes Streaming

March 6 Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return"

March 9 NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

March 13 Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction"

March 15 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – Premiere

March 19 Photographer – All Episodes Streaming

March 20 Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes) X-Men '97 – Premiere

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory"

March 27 Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes) X-Men '97 – New Episode

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger"

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.

