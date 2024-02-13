Disney+ Just Renewed Several Shows

Disney+ is giving subscribers even more reasons to keep watching. With a streaming library packed to the brim with movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, the Disney-backed streamer has made a name for itself with its numerous Disney+ originals, four of which were just renewed. Earlier this month, Disney+ greenlit the recently-premiered Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, A Real Bug's Life, and Goosebumps for sophomore runs, promising to bring fans even more episodes. All four series were given Season 2 renewals during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California last week. While it will likely be awhile before the four shows return to screens with new episodes, their first seasons are available to stream on Disney+, which you can subscribe to here. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to learn more about the string of renewals.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Renewed for Season 2 (Photo: Disney) Just a week after its long-awaited debut season concluded on Jan. 30, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was renewed for a second season on Feb. 7. Based on Rick Riordan's bestselling book series of the same name, the series is centered around 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell), who discovers he is a demigod and the son of Poseidon. As he comes into his powers, he embarks on an epic quest with friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to find Zeus's master lightning bolt and restore order to Olympus. The series, created by Riordan and Jon Steinberg, who served as showrunner alongside Dan Shotz, was an instant hit for Disney+, with Season 1 enjoying over 110 million streaming hours across both Disney+ and Hulu. The series also holds a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a press release. "We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life." prevnext

'Goosebumps' Renewed for Season 2 (Photo: Disney/David Astorga) Also among the renewals was a greenlight for Goosebumps Season 2. The series, based on R.L. Stine's iconic Scholastic book series, debuted in October 2023 on Disney+, with the series premeire drawing 4.2 million total views globally across Disney+ and Hulu in its first three days of availability, the company said. The season starred Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris. "We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine's iconic world," Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a release. "Like when you cracked open a new book in the Goosebumps series, we can't wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey." As the series moves forward with a second season, it will transform into an anthology, Disney announced. The official description of Season 2 states, "teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994." prevnext

'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' Renewed for Season 2 (Photo: Disney) Originally premiering in 2022, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth follows the Extraction star as he unearths the secrets of improving our lives. National Geographic announced a Season 2 renewal for the show on Feb. 8, with Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic, saying in a release: "Millions of viewers around the world were inspired and wowed by the combination of science, endeavor and the incredibly committed Chris Hemsworth in the first season, so it's with huge pride that we announce its return. This new season will have the scale, the drama and the challenges you'd expect from LIMITLESS, but we've also got some big and exciting surprises in store for the audience and for Chris himself." According to Hemsowrth – who said the show "was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity – in Season 2, the team will be "attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe." The second season will tackle four more epic challenges on a global journey through Nepal, Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom. prevnext