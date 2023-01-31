Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2023

The Disney+ streaming library is continuing to grow in 2023. After kicking off the year with dozens of new additions that included everything from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 to Chasing Waves, Disney+ is welcoming February in a big way by stocking its streaming library with even more bingeable titles next month. Disney's streaming library already boasts hundreds of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, and next month will find dozens of others joining the lineup. Dropping next month alongside new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends and the premiere of Mila in the Multiverse will be new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will arrive throughout the month and lead into the Season 3 return of The Mandalorian in March. February's big pull, however, will undoubtedly be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will arrive next month alongside the debut of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever. Meanwhile, National Treasure: Edge of History will air its debut season finale. February will also see the arrival of a number of popular cable series, including Dance Moms and its spinoff Dance Moms: Miami, as well as a trio of Storage Wars shows – Storage Wars, Storage Wars: Miami, and Storage Wars: New York. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in February.

Feb. 1 New Library Titles

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes) Disney+ Originals

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

Ten young artists reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. They will face their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, which may define their future. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 9 "A Meeting with Salazar"

After getting captured by Billie, all hope of saving the treasure seems lost for Jess. Tasha, Oren, Ethan, and Liam try to track Jess down using Tasha's tech skills. Meanwhile, Liam finds a hidden cypher left behind by his grandpa, which holds the truth about Billie and the mysterious Salazar. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 206 "Tribe"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. prevnext

Feb. 3 New Library Titles

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist prevnext

Feb. 8 New Library Titles

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry's Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14) Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Follow the production of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T'Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda's hero and face a new foe from the ocean's depths in Namor. National Treasure: Edge of History Finale Episode 10 "Treasure Protectors"

Jess and her allies try to outwit Billie using Jess's knowledge of puzzles and history to escape and protect the treasure. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 207 "The Clone Conspiracy" & Episode 208 "Truth and Consequences"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. prevnext

Feb. 10 New Library Titles

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter Disney+ Originals

Dug Days: Carl's Date Premiere

In Pixar Animation Studios' special short, "Carl's Date," Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend-but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends-if you're a dog. Marvel Studios Legends

"Ant-Man"

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth's mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life, and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it's the Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He's kind of a huge deal. "Hank & Janet"

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever... or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank's journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist, to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited. "Wasp"

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become the Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope's journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers. prevnext

Feb. 15 New Library Titles

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Mila in the Multiverse - Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse. Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 "The Crossing"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. prevnext

Feb. 17 New Library Titles

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship prevnext