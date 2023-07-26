Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2023

Disney+ already has a massive streaming library featuring titles Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, but next month, its catalogue is expanding further. Now in the final days of July, the streamer has dropped its complete list of titles arriving in August 2023, and Disney+ has plenty of exciting things on the horizon. Unsurprisingly, Disney+ will continue to put a focus on Star Wars in August. After wrapping up both Andor Season 1 and The Mandalorian Season 3 earlier this year, next month, the streamer is set to not only air new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, but also debut Star Wars: Ahsoka. The new Jedi-centric series is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and stars Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. August will also see a new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, returning for its fourth outing, as well as the premiere of LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in August.

Aug. 2 New Library Titles

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes Streaming

Set during The High Republic, in "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" we follow Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They'll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

Aug. 4 New Library Titles

Rio 2

Aug. 9 New Library Titles

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes) Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) – Premiere – New Episodes Streaming

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" movie on location at their beloved high school.

Aug. 11 New Library Titles

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald's Cousin Gus

Donald's Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey's Steam-Roller

Aug. 16 New Library Titles

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

Aug. 17 New Library Titles

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Aug. 18 Disney+ Originals

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Premiere

In the all-new special "LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest," Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Aug. 23 Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Premiere – Two Episodes

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Aug. 25 New Library Titles

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic