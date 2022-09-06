Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 5)

September is in full swing, and so are the new additions headed to Netflix's streaming library this month. Following the long Labor Day weekend, the streamer isn't wasting anytime in getting back into the swing of things, with 18 new additions arriving in the library his week. The new titles include 16 Netflix original series and films, like an all-new comedy special featuring the jokes of Sheng Wang and a new addition of Chef's Table, this time with a focus on all things pizza. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy' Netflix will be serving up plenty of laughs on Tuesday, Sept. 6 when its new comedy special Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy premieres. Not only marking Wang's Netflix comedy special debut, but also Ali Wong's directorial debut, the new title was filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles and sees the comedian finding magic in the mundane "as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don't use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more."

'Untold: The Race of the Century' The fourth installment of the four-week return of Untold arrives on Tuesday. Originally premiering in August of last year, the docuseries offers sports fans a look at epic tales from the wide world of sports as it delves into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. In Episode 4, "The Race of the Century," Netflix unfolds the story of the Australia II yacht crew and "looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America's Cup."

'Chef's Table: Pizza' Netflix's hit original series Chef's Table is heading back to the streaming service this week, but this time with a focus on everyone's favorite dish. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the series will delve into the art of creating the perfect slice when Chef's Table: Pizza debuts. The new season of the series will take viewers from Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, as it goes inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates the beloved dish "form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice."

'End of the Road' A mother will fight to protect her family when road trip goes wrong when Netflix's new original film End of the Road arrives on the platform this weekend. Debuting on Friday, Sept. 6, End of the Road stars Queen Latifah as Brenda, a widowed mother who decides to move her family across the country after losing her job. Their journey across the country is anything but smooth, though, and Brenda soon finds herself fighting to protect her family when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger." Along with Queen Latifah, the film also stars Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, and Frances Lee McCain.

'No Limit' Netflix's new film No Limit drops in the streaming library on Friday. Described by the streamer as a "visually arresting romantic drama," No Limit follows the story of Roxana and Pascal Gauthier, a world champion freediver." After meeting Pascal, Roxana falls head over heels in love and "becomes both lover and student" as Pascal introduces her "into an extreme sport that's as enthralling as it is death defying." No Limit stars Camille Rowe and Sofiane Zermani.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/5/22

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town – NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy Avail. 9/6/22

Bee and PuppyCat – NETFLIX FAMILY

Get Smart With Money – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 9/7/22

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/8/22

Entrapped – NETFLIX SERIES

Diorama – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/9/22

Cobra Kai: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Narco-Saints – NETFLIX SERIES