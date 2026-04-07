‘Shrinking’ Season 4 Will See Big Change

Shrinking is coming back for another season, and there will be some changes.

Apple TV renewed the Jason Segel-led dramedy for Season 4 in January, just one day before the Season 3 premiere.

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While the Season 3 finale drops on Wednesday, co-creator Bill Lawrence already has ideas in mind for the next season. He expressed on X on Saturday that he was excited “to start completely new story next year. Feels scary/risky/fun.” Lawrence later confirmed to a fan that he’s explained it before, but they always pitched a three-season story on Shrinking “grief-forgiveness-moving forward. We wanted to stay true to that and end the way we planned.”

Apple TV+

In a separate post, Lawrence answered more questions he’s been getting about Shrinking’s future. Even though the Season 4 story will be completely different, he said that the new season will have “EXACT same cast (that’s why we are doing it, we love each other).” So, along with Segel, fans will be able to look forward to Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, and Ted McGinley next season.

Additionally, Lawrence said that they are “ending the Season 3 story we pitched” so they “have to tell a new one” for Season 4. Since the Season 3 finale hasn’t premiered yet, all that fans know about it is the logline. Per Apple TV, in Wednesday’s season finale, “As Alice heads to college, Jimmy tries to repair things before it’s too late. Gaby makes a happy discovery.”

Apple TV

It’s unknown how this three-season story will come to an end, but it can be assumed that whatever happens will set up Season 4, or at the very least, begin to set up Season 4. It can be assumed that Lawrence and fellow co-creators Segel and Brett Goldstein felt confident enough to continue Shrinking, otherwise they wouldn’t have agreed to doing another season. Luckily, all questions will be answered soon.

It can be assumed that more information surrounding Season 4 of Shrinking will be announced in the coming months. Fans should take comfort in knowing that their favorite characters will be returning, but possibly under different circumstances. For now, the Season 3 finale drops on Wednesday on Apple TV, where all episodes are currently available to stream. Shrinking Season 4 will be coming soon.