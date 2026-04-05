The One Part of Lamar Odom’s Life ‘That We’re Never Going to Totally Know’ the Truth About (Exclusive)

One thing you can always count on Lamar Odom to do is be honest about his journey to sobriety. In his new Netflix documentary, he opens up in great detail about what led him to a Nevada brothel, where he suffered a near fatal overdose in 2015.

Amid his recovery, Odom suffered a dozen strokes and six heart attacks. His then-estranged wife Khloe Kardashian rushed by his side and took over decision making in his medical care, ultimately saving his life. Odom had to learn basic functions again, with video footage of some of his recovery efforts shown throughout the documentary.

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Odom is adamant in the documentary that he did not take any drugs during his stay at the Nevada brothel. He believes he was actually set up, admitting he took drugs in the days leading up to staying at the brothel and even taking sexual enhancement substances while there, but never actual drugs.

“Oh, it’s a tough question. I don’t know. I don’t know what he thinks. He says his drink was spiked, and he’s even gone further and said this was kind of a planned thing. I have no way of knowing that. I don’t think anyone’s ever found any proof for that to be the case,” director Ryan Duffy admitted in our interview about the documentary. “My feeling is basically that we’re never going to totally know. He did do cocaine in the time leading up to him going to stay at the Love Ranch. He’s been clear about that. He did drink that night, and he’s been clear about that.”

“Richard says basically he took 12 of these enhancement pills that he’s supposed to take 1 of, and they’re probably expired because they’ve been in this dusty shelf for 5 years. What combination is it that created this horrible situation? Who knows? I also give Lamar the benefit of the doubt in the sense that he went from that night into a medically induced coma where not only did he not know what he took, he didn’t know his name. I bet he does believe it and it may even be true in his recollection of events, which is admittedly not completely clear,” he continued.

Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom is available to stream on Netflix.