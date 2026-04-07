Local ABC Meteorologist Promoted to National Role, Will Work Alongside Ginger Zee

Meteorologist Leslie Lopez is moving to ABC News after more than a decade at ABC7 Los Angeles.

ABC News announced Lopez’s new role at the network on Tuesday, revealing that as of April 10, she would be working closely with ABC News’ chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, GMA contributor and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion, senior meteorologist and WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg, meteorologist Somara Theodore and the ABC News Weather, Climate & Science Unit across the ABC News Group for programs including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC News Live and WABC-TV.

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(ABC News)

“Leslie is a gifted meteorologist and natural communicator who has earned the trust of Southern California audiences over nearly a decade at KABC,” said Seni Tienabeso, vice president of ABC News Live and Specialized Units, in a statement. “Her passion for science, command of weather storytelling, and ability to connect with viewers will make her a tremendous asset to our team and to audiences across all of ABC News’ platforms.”

Lopez served as ABC7’s morning meteorologist starting in 2016, having previously spent several years working in television in California at KUSI-TV in San Diego and KGET in Bakersfield.

On Monday, Lopez teased that there was an announcement to come on her Instagram page, writing, “I just wanted to reach out to everyone who has been concerned about my absence as of late. I will be back on ABC7 tomorrow morning in the 6am hour with an announcement. Hope you will join us! All my best, Leslie.”

Tuesday, she addressed her exit on the ABC7 broadcast, telling viewers, “This community has meant so much to me. You’ve welcomed me into your homes, trusted me through major weather moments and even shared in my life beyond the forecast.”

Lopez’s followers were quick to wish her well on social media after hearing her announcement, with one person commenting, “Congratulations on this new chapter! Wishing you and your sweet family the best,” and another writing, “Leslie!!! We are going to miss you so much, but CONGRATULATIONS on this huge step up! We’ll still be watching, wishing you all of the good things!”