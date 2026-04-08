Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Big Jenna Bush Hager News Live on ‘Today’ Show

Craig Melvin just let the cat out of the bag on Jenna Bush Hager’s upcoming film cameo!

The TODAY co-anchor accidentally revealed the news of his colleague’s role in the highly-anticipated film sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 during Wednesday’s live broadcast, much to Bush Hager’s surprise.

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“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin, 46, asked. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

The NBC morning show’s cameras then flashed to a shocked Bush Hager, 44, whose jaw dropped at Melvin’s flub. “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re…” she responded with surprise, as Savannah Guthrie, 54, jokingly chimed in, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!”

“I thought it was common knowledge?” Melvin protested, at which point weatherman Al Roker, 71, teased, “It is now!”

It was Melvin then who looked shocked, apologizing, “Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that, JBH,” as Guthrie quipped, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?” Asked if there was any other news he was looking to spill, Melvin responded simply, “My bad!”

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Other details of Bush Hager’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 role remain under wraps for now, ahead of the film’s May 1 theatrical premiere. The follow-up to the 2006 comedy/drama sees Meryl Streep reprising her iconic role as Miranda Priestly, with Anne Hathaway also returning as Andy Sachs alongside fellow original cast members Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.

The sequel’s logline teases that fans will find “Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton—now a high-powered executive at a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres in theaters on May 1.