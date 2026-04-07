‘Charlie’s Angels’ Actress Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl Ladd is opening up about her previous battle with an “aggressive” breast cancer.

The 74-year-old actress shared her experience with cancer while reuniting with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, on Monday at PaleyFest’s 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic TV show.

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attend the “Charlie’s Angels” 50th Anniversary Celebration during PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 06, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Mine was an aggressive form,” Ladd said during the panel, as per USA Today, praising her “wonderful doctors” for getting her through.

Ladd also had nothing but gratitude for her husband, Brian Russell, to whom she’s been married since 1981.

“I was bald. It was a humbling experience, and yet I have a wonderful husband…he was there for me at every turn,” she gushed. “Eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it.”

Ladd explained that she wanted to share her cancer journey now, as her Charlie’s Angels co-stars have also had their own battles with the disease. Smith, 80, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and declared cancer-free after undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: Cheryl Ladd attends the “Charlie’s Angels” 50th Anniversary Celebration during PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 06, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

Jackson, 77, was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987, undergoing surgery and radiation before her cancer returned two years later. The actress was able to beat the disease a second time and would go on to have a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery done.

Farah Fawcett, who appeared alongside Smith and Jackson in Season 1 of Charlie’s Angels, also suffered from cancer, dying at age 62 in 2009 from the disease.

Smith told the crowd Monday that “the first thing” she did when she learned of Ladd’s cancer diagnosis was “send her my wigs,” praising her co-star as “so brave” throughout the health scare.

The trio encouraged women to stay on top of their routine cancer screenings, with Smith noting, “Early detection is the key. Every minute is important.”

“If you find a little something in either of your breasts, don’t ignore it,” added Ladd. “It might be nothing. But go quickly and find out for yourself.”