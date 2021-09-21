Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 20)

September is drawing to a close, but Netflix isn’t ready to hit the brakes on its September 2021 incoming titles. After spending the better half of the month refreshing the streaming library with a slate of new content, the streaming giant is preparing to make 16 new additions this week, including 15 Netflix originals that are sure to be all the buzz on social media.

Netflix kicked off the week with the addition of Grown Ups, the latest licensed title to be added to the library this month. The 2010 Adam Sandler-starring film was directed by Dennis Dugan and has spawned several sequels, though those are not currently available for streaming on Netflix. Looking ahead this week, the streamer has several other titles set to drop, including a new special of one beloved Netflix Family title, a new true crime documentary, and even Mike Flanagan’s highly-anticipated series Midnight Mass. These titles will join the long list of titles already made this month, and you can view the full September 2021 content list by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel’

One of Cory Carson’s friends is driving back onto Netflix for another round of new adventures. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel premiers. In the Netflix Family title, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy will speed off on her own for fun and adventure all over town, including arcade games and sled days. The title is the latest addition to the Go! Go! Cory Carson library, which focuses on kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills.

‘Dear White People: Volume 4’

Netflix is taking viewers back to Winchester College for a final time on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with the fourth and final season of Dear White People. Picking up where the acclaimed 2014 film of the same name left off, Dear White People chronicles the socially conscious campus activities at the fictitious Winchester College. Season 4 will take place during senior year as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future and will find the characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives.

‘Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan’

Netflix is delving into a case that captivated America in its newest true crime docuseriesMonsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan. Set to premiere on Wednesday, the four-part docuseries looks into the acquittal of Milligan, who in 1977 was arrested and charged in connection to a string of rapes that took place at Ohio State University. Despite the piles of evidence pointing to Milligan as the culprit, he was ultimately acquitted and became the first person to be acquitted of a major crime based on a defense that he suffered from a dissociative identity disorder.

‘Jailbirds New Orleans’

More than a year after Netflix debuted its original series Jailbirds, the show is returning for its second season on Friday, Sept. 24. Season 1 saw the streamer taking viewers into the walls of the Sacramento County Jail, where both first-time and veteran women inmates tried to survive behind bars, fighting “the power and one another as they try to make the best of life – and love – on the inside.” Jailbirds New Orleans will focus on for a group of incarcerated women serving time at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans.



‘Midnight Mass’

A year after the second installment of his Haunting anthology premiered, The Haunting of Bly Manor director Mike Flanagan is returning to Netflix with his latest title, Midnight Mass. Marking Flanagan’s fourth project for the streamer, the limited series stars actor Zach Gilford as Riley, a disgraced young man who returns to the small, isolated island community of Crockett Island. His return coincides with the arrival of Hamish Linklater’s Father Paul, a charismatic priest. Following Father Paul’s arrival, however, Crockett Island experiences strange and frightening events. Midnight Mass will be available for streaming on Friday.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 9/20/21:

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21/21:

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/22/21:

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – NETFLIX FILM

Intrusion – NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/23/21:

Je Suis Karl – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/24/21:

Blood & Water: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) – NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling – NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s leaving this week?

In a rare moment, Netflix will be stocking this week’s titles without saying goodbye to any of the old. This week, not even a single title will be departing the streaming library. This isn’t all good news, though, because as September draws to a close, Netflix is preparing to part ways with several current titles.

Leaving 9/26/21:

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21:

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love