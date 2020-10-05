Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 5)

The first full week of October is proving to be a big one for Netflix. This week, the streaming giant will be adding 13 new titles to its streaming library, which was already stocked full with new additions at the very beginning of the month. The new slate of content includes a total of nine Netflix original series, films and specials. While this week marks just the first full week of the new month, and Halloween remains several weeks away, the new additions prove that spooky season is in full swing at the streaming platform. The new list of titles includes a number that are part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chill" content lineup, a list of upcoming titles that are perfectly scream-worthy. The streamer is even making sure that younger viewers have some kid-friendly spooky content to help them celebrate Halloween. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'StarBeam: Halloween Hero' Making sure that even the youngest of subscribers has something to watch, Netflix is adding its latest addition to the family library on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with its Halloween special of its original series Starbeam. The animated series follows 8-year-old Zoey, who, while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons. In Halloween Hero, StarBeam and Boost will be teaming up to save the day when Captain Fishbeard begins to steal everybody's Halloween treats for himself.

'Hubie Halloween' Devoted community volunteer Hubie Debois will find himself in the midst of a real investigation in Netflix's newest film, Hubie Halloween. The comedy horror film follows Hubie, who spends each Halloween making sure the residents of Salem, Massachusetts celebrate both safely and by the rules. However, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor make doing that even harder. The film stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. It debuts on the streamer on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

'Deaf U' Netflix is offering "an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside the Deaf community" with its newest docuseries, Deaf U. From executive producers Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Nyle DiMarco, and Brandon Panaligan, the new docuseries follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at the renowned private college Gallaudet University as they navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together. Deaf U will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 9.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' After taking subscribers into the halls of Hill House just two years ago, Netflix is gearing up for a new haunt when it welcomes subscribers to Bly Manor. On Friday, the long wait for the second installment of the Haunting anthology series is over when The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts. Based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, the series is set on Bly Manor in 1980s England. Dani, a young American nanny, is hired to care for the Wingrave children shortly after their parents' deaths, though it quickly becomes clear that all is not as it seems at the manor.

'Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters' The Super Monsters will be taking a trip to Vida's hometown on Friday with the premiere of Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters. The popular animated series and Netflix Family original follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. In the new special, the group will find themselves meeting some new Super Monsters when they travel to Vida's home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/6/20:

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

Walk Away from Love Avail. 10/7/20:

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 10/9/20:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version – NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny – NETFLIX FILM