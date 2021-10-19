Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 18)

Netflix’s streaming library is growing even more this week, and the new slate of content is a big show for the streamer’s original programming! Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, Netflix’s content catalog will see 20 new additions, with its list of original titles growing by a whopping 19 titles.

This week’s additions include something for just about everyone, including reality TV lovers who can catch up on new episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil, the streamer’s hit dating series. Households with younger viewers will be treated to several new Netflix Family titles, including a new season of the popular animated series Go! Go! Cory Carson. This week will also mark Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to Netflix following 2020 premiere of The Goop Lab. This week’s titles will join the dozens of other additions already made this month, with Netflix’s full October 2021 content list available to view by clicking here.

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Sexy singles will continue to find love, and resist temptation, when a new batch of episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil drop on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 20. A spinoff of the hit reality dating show focused on singles in Brazil, the series follows singles as they date, but there is a major catch: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. Love Is Blind: Brazil is hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo. New episodes air weekly.

‘Sex, Love & goop’

Just two years after she brought The Goop Lab to Netflix, Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the streaming platform to help couples on a transformative journey of pleasure and intimacy. On Wednesday, the actress’ six-part series Sex, Love and goop premieres. The series follows real-life couples who, with the help of Paltrow and a group of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy. In a press release, Paltrow said the series “explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners.”

‘Adventure Beast’

Netflix is embarking on a journey where other wildlife shows are too polite to go in its new adult animated comedy Adventure Beast. The 12-episode series centers on real-life humorist and nature lover Bradley Trevor Greive, who voices an animated version of himself. Together with his team of experts – “his fearless Junior Field Assistant and favorite niece, Bonnie, and his fearful-of-absolutely-everything Senior Field Assistant, Dietrich” – BTG travels the globe studying and rescuing animals, often putting himself in danger as he shares “astonishing, sometimes risqué facts” about the creatures he encounters. Adventure Beast arrives on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 22.

‘Roaring Twenties’

Netflix’s reality TV lineup is growing by yet another addition this week. On Friday, the streamer is debuting the first season of its new series Roaring Twenties. Described by the streamer as a “coming-of-age story,” the series follows eight twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas as they set out to find success in life and love, all while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America. The streamer has not released a trailer ahead of the show’s debut.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/19/21:

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/20/21:

Found – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Night Teeth – NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/21/21:

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders – NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate – NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/22/21:

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job – NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth – NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three – NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

As Netflix stocks its list of new titles, it will also be bidding farewell to a few. On Wednesday, Season 1 of Containment and the film Free Fire will be leaving, with The Humming Bird Project following on Thursday. They will be followed later in October by several more departures.

Leaving 10/23/21:

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving 10/27/21:

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving 10/28/21:

Pup Star

Leaving 10/30/21:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno