Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 6)

Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to grow throughout November, and this week, the streamer is checking 11 more titles off of this month's list of incoming TV series and movies. This week's roundup will join the long list of other titles already added this month, with All the Light We Cannot See, Selling Sunset Season 7, and Sly already available to watch.

In total, 11 new titles will arrive in the streaming library this week. Along with two licensed titles – Face Off: Seasons 4-5 and Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2 – this week's roundup features nine Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. Kicking off the week with plenty of laughs, the new Netflix Comedy title The Improv: 60 and Still Standing will join Netflix's comedic offerings, with documentary lovers getting treated to the premieres of Escaping Twin Flames and Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre. On the film front, the streamer will bring the holiday cheer with the debut of The Claus Family 3 as well as David Fincher's The Killer.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!