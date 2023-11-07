Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 6)
Netflix is dropping 11 new titles this week, including 'The Claus Family 3' and David Fincher's 'The Killer.'
Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to grow throughout November, and this week, the streamer is checking 11 more titles off of this month's list of incoming TV series and movies. This week's roundup will join the long list of other titles already added this month, with All the Light We Cannot See, Selling Sunset Season 7, and Sly already available to watch.
In total, 11 new titles will arrive in the streaming library this week. Along with two licensed titles – Face Off: Seasons 4-5 and Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2 – this week's roundup features nine Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. Kicking off the week with plenty of laughs, the new Netflix Comedy title The Improv: 60 and Still Standing will join Netflix's comedic offerings, with documentary lovers getting treated to the premieres of Escaping Twin Flames and Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre. On the film front, the streamer will bring the holiday cheer with the debut of The Claus Family 3 as well as David Fincher's The Killer.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'The Improv: 60 and Still Standing'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today's most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It's a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades... all while standing in front of a simple brick wall."
'The Claus Family 3'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Much to the dismay of Grandpa and Jules, Mom organizes a ski vacation in the mountains during the Christmas season, to bring the family a little closer together again, just like before. There is no other option for Grandpa and Jules but to operate secretly from the hotel, which does not really promote the intention of "being together". Mom doesn't understand and Noor misses her big brother too, so she does what every little sister or brother does: follows her brother everywhere, openly and secretly. Until the inevitable happens and Noor discovers the world of Christmas, causing a lot of commotion.. Because why shouldn't she be a Santa Claus, just like her big brother?"
'Escaping Twin Flames'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web."
'Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 9
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA's historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory."
'The Killer'
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 10
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 11/7/23
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
Avail. 11/8/23
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Robbie Williams (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/10/23
At the Moment (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
What's leaving this week?
As the streaming library grows this week, it will also suffer a few losses. On Monday, Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian exited Netflix's content catalogue, with Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 set to follow on Friday. Several more titles will depart the library later this month.
Leaving 11/15/23
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Leaving 11/22/23
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving 11/29/23
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving 11/30/23
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air