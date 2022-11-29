Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 28)

Netflix is saying goodbye to November and moving into December with a sleigh full of new titles this week! As November officially comes to a close and December kicks off, the streaming giant is celebrating with a massive list of new additions, with a total of 37 new titles set to be added to the streaming giant between Monday and Friday. The new additions include several licensed titles, like 21 Jump Street and Coach Carter, and a whopping 21 Netflix original series, films, and specials. With the dozens of new and returning titles, there will be something for everyone. Little ones can sit down and enjoy The Action Pack Saves Christmas, a holiday-themed special of the beloved animated children's series. Meanwhile, reality TV fans and home cooks can sit down and enjoy the premiere of Netflix's new Snack vs. Chef. True crime lovers will be treated to the arrival of to the third installment of the Crime Scene docuseries, the latest episodes looking at the Texas Killing Fields. Other additions include the first part of Firefly Lane's second and final season, Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic, and The Masked Scammer, among many others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Action Pack Saves Christmas' The Action Pack is back in action Monday, and this time they're trying to save Christmas. Once again bringing the band of heroic kids – Treena, Watts, Wren, and Clay – back together, the Netflix Family Christmas special sees Hope Springs getting ready to celebrate Christmas, only for Teddy to take away all of the Christmas cheer with his toys. It is up to the Action Pack to stop him and save Christmas.

'Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields' Nearly two years after it debuted, Netflix is treating subscribers to the third installment of its true crime docuseries Crime Scene. From Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the true crime series explores locations that have aided and abetted criminal activity, and the upcoming installment is set to delve into The Texas Killing Fields, the so-called area of Calder Road where the bodies of four young women were discovered in the '80s and '90s. While their murders remain unsolved, one father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer, even founding a search and recovery organization that supports other local families facing similar tragedies. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

'Snack VS. Chef' A dozen chef's will go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown when Netflix's latest food competition, Snack vs. Chef, premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, the series sees 12 chefs channeling their inner food scientists as they recreate some of the world's most iconic snacks and also invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. But only one will be crowned the winner and take home the $50,000 prize.

'Firefly Lane' Season 2, Part 1 Netflix is venturing back to Firefly Lane for the first half of the second and final season of Firefly Lane, it's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The drama is set in both the pat and the present and centers around Tully and Kate, who met as young girls on Firefly Lane and have become inseparable friends throughout 30 years. In Season 2, Kate and Tully will face more obstacles, including one mistake that could tear them apart. The first nine episodes of Season 2 premiere on Friday, Dec. 2, with the remaining episodes dropping in 2023.

'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Netflix's animated adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol arrives on Friday. Directed by Stephen Donnelly, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an all-new "supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story" that follows the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. Set on a cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge has just a single night to face his past and change he future. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol features a voice cast that includes Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jesse Buckley, and Jonathan Pryce.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/29/22

The Creature Cases: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 11/30/22

A Man of Action – NETFLIX FILM

My Name Is Vendetta – NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Patient – NETFLIX FILM

Take Your Pills: Xanax – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/1/22

Dead End – NETFLIX SERIES

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -

NETFLIX ANIME

The Masked Scammer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Qala – NETFLIX FILM

Troll – NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy
Avail. 12/2/22

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Hot Skull – NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Chatterley's Lover – NETFLIX FILM

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

"Sr." – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future – NETFLIX FILM