Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 2)

November is officially here, and Netflix starting the month with a bang. As the world enters the first full week of the new month, the streaming giant will be cramming its library full with a host of new titles, stocking 15 new additions in its content catalogue this week alone, many of which are Netflix originals. After eliciting some scares throughout the month of October with its "Netflix & Chills" streaming lineup, the streamer is looking to add a little bit of holiday magic throughout November. This week, several of the new titles will be part of Netflix's holiday lineup, which officially began adding new titles in late October. These additions are slated to continue throughout November and into December as subscribers prepare for the holiday season. You can see the full lineup, including what else is set to be added, by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Felix Lobrecht: Hype' Netflix is kicking off the new month with plenty of laughs, stocking its newest comedy special, it’s first for November, on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Felix Lobrecht: Hype follows Felix Lobrecht, the "no-holds-barred" comic, as he tackles everything from "woke" culture to the downside of success and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult. The special marks the latest addition to the streamer’s stand-up comedy offerings. prevnext

'Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?' After scoring its biggest documentary to date with the September premiere of American Murder: The Family Next Door, Netflix is doubling down on its true crime content. On Thursday, Nov. 5, the streaming giant is debuting Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, a four-part series that covers the unsolved murder of Maria Marta, an Argentinian socialite. On Oct. 27, 2002, Marta was discovered dead with half her body submerged in the bathtub by her husband, Carlos Carrascosa . Her death was initially believed to be an accident, though an autopsy found that she had been shot multiple times in the head. Her murder became one of the most controversial cases in Argentina and remains unsolved. prevnext

'Operation Christmas Drop' A by-the-book political aide will find herself falling for a big-hearted Air Force pilot in Operation Christmas Drop, the latest addition to Netflix’s holiday lineup. Starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen, the rom-com follows congressional aide Erica Miller, who travels a beachside Air Force base with the mission of finding reasons to defund the facility. There, she immediately clashes with Captain Andrew Jantz, whose project, the annual Operation: Christmas Drop, has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. As time goes on, however, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew's adopted home. Operation Christmas Drop drops on Netflix on Thursday. prevnext

'Country Ever After' Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla are opening their home yet again. On Friday, Nov. 6, the duo's original series, Country Ever After (previously titled Country-ish), is headed to the streaming library. The series follows the couple as they raise their children – son Ethan, 9, and daughters Emmarie, 6, and Everleigh, 3 – and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. prevnext

'La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench' On Friday, Netflix is telling the incredible true story of a so-called "mole" from the Spanish Civil War. La trinchera infinita, or The Endless Trench, tells the story of Higinio Blanco, who spent more than 30 years hidden away in his own home out of fear of retribution. As The Hollywood Reporter reported in their review of the film, "following a government amnesty in 1969, a handful of men across Spain emerged blinking into the light having remained in hiding, often in their own homes, for more than 30 years to avoid reprisals following the 1936 Francoist occupation of the country." The Endless Trench premieres on the streamer on Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/2/20:

Prospect Avail. 11/3/20:

Mother – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/4/20:

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/5/20:

A New York Christmas Wedding

Midnight At The Magnolia

Paranormal – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/6/20:

Citation – NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer prevnext