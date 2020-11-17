Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 16)

Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming library this weekend will be treated to a long list of new titles. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 11 new additions in its content catalogue, which is continuously expanding. The new additions include nine Netflix originals, one of which will see the Boss Baby making his return with a brand-new titles and another that will take taste buds on a trip across the globe. Two of this week's additions join the streamer's recently-launched holiday lineup. That list of titles, which can be viewed by clicking here, officially began rolling out in late October, with Netflix ramping up the additions in November. New additions will continue to be made throughout the month and into December, giving subscribers plenty inspiration to get into the holiday spirit. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4' Everyone's favorite baby is back in business, and he's finally the boss, in Season 4 of the Netflix family original series The Boss Baby: Back in Business. A spin-off of the film The Boss Baby, The Boss Baby: Back in Business and a team up between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation, the animated series follows Boss Baby as he continues to navigate the cutthroat world of Baby Corp and achieve a near-impossible work-life balance as he brings his older brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business. In Season 4, Boss Baby will finally have the title of boss and is armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love, though enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down. prevnext

'Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas' Mr. Christmas himself is headed to Netflix to spread the holiday cheer and some interior design inspiration in Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas. Set to drop on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Netflix original series sees Benjamin Bradley, a veteran in the interior design industry, putting his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use as he and his elves bring the holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. prevnext

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' After becoming a royal win following its November 2018 debut, The Princess Switch is headed back to Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 19 with The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The sequel will find Duchess Margaret as she suddenly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a "rough patch" with Kevin. To help her friend, Stacy steps in to save the day before yet another look-alike, party-girl Fiona, steps in with plans of her own, cooking up the perfect recipe for Christmas tripe trouble. prevnext

'Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine' Netflix subscribers will be embarking on a flavorful journey through China's Gansu province on Friday, Nov. 20 in Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine. Following in the footsteps of Season 1, which explored Chaoshan cuisine, and Season 2, which explored the cusine in China's Yunnan province, Gansu Cuisine will explore the remarkable flavors of the Gansu province, including everything from lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi. prevnext

'Voices of Fire' On Friday, Netflix is taking subscribers to Pharrell Williams' hometown. Voices of Fire, a faith-based docuseries, follows the musician’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his core team of influential gospel leaders as they set out to find undiscovered talent and one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/16/20:

Loving

Whose Streets? Avail. 11/17/20:

We Are the Champions – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/18/20:

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/20/20:

Alien Xmas – NETFLIX FILM

If Anything Happens I Love You – NETFLIX FILM prevnext