Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 13)
'The Crown' Season 6 and 'The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive' live event hit Netflix this week.
Netflix's has no shortage of exciting titles to binge this month. Following the additions of All the Light We Cannot See, The Claus Family 3, The Killer, and more, 23 new titles are arriving this week, all from Netflix's November 2023 content list.
This week's list of new titles features a whopping 18 Netflix original TV series, films, and documentaries, as well as a live event. On Tuesday, The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive, the streamer's first-ever live sports event, will air, featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing. Non-sports fans will have plenty of other options for their next binge, with documentary fans getting treated to the Peter Dinklage-narrated satirical documentary How to Become a Mob Boss. Also serving up some laughs will be the comedy special Matt Rife: Natural Selection. Meanwhile, subscribers can get into the spirit of the holidays with Best. Christmas. Ever!. However, the biggest title of the week, and perhaps the month, will be the premiere of The Crown's sixth and final season, the series dropping the first four episodes of Season 6 Thursday.
'How to Become a Mob Boss'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success."
'The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Type: Netflix Live Event
Synopsis: "This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix's first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th."
'Matt Rife: Natural Selection'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "After having amassed a large social following through his viral content showcasing his quick wit and crowd work, Matt embarked on a sold-out world tour. Now in his first Netflix comedy special, Matt leaves no topic untouched – from crystals to social media trolls – and no audience member spared."
'Best. Christmas. Ever!'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño."
'The Crown: Season 6 Part 1'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 16
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 11/14/23
Criminal Code (BZ) – NETFLIX SERIES
Suburræterna (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/15/23
Feedback (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Avail. 11/16/23
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Lone Survivor
Avail. 11/17/23
All-Time High (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Believer 2 (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
CoComelon Lane – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Dads – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Queenstown Kings (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Rustin – NETFLIX FILM
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – NETFLIX ANIME
Stamped from the Beginning – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What's leaving this week?
Netflix's streaming library will take a slight hit this week, as three titles are set to exit on Wednesday. The departing titles – Accepted, Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map, and Loving – will be followed by several more throughout the month.
Leaving 11/22/23
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving 11/29/23
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving 11/30/23
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air