Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 13)

Netflix's has no shortage of exciting titles to binge this month. Following the additions of All the Light We Cannot See, The Claus Family 3, The Killer, and more, 23 new titles are arriving this week, all from Netflix's November 2023 content list.

This week's list of new titles features a whopping 18 Netflix original TV series, films, and documentaries, as well as a live event. On Tuesday, The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive, the streamer's first-ever live sports event, will air, featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing. Non-sports fans will have plenty of other options for their next binge, with documentary fans getting treated to the Peter Dinklage-narrated satirical documentary How to Become a Mob Boss. Also serving up some laughs will be the comedy special Matt Rife: Natural Selection. Meanwhile, subscribers can get into the spirit of the holidays with Best. Christmas. Ever!. However, the biggest title of the week, and perhaps the month, will be the premiere of The Crown's sixth and final season, the series dropping the first four episodes of Season 6 Thursday.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!