Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 3)

May is officially here, and Netflix is celebrating the new month by marking the first week with plenty of new additions. Subscribers checking the streaming library will find a total of 10 new additions added between Monday and Friday, including several highly-anticipated Netflix original series like Part 2 of Selena: The Series.

This week's new additions, which also include titles like Dead Man Down and Jupiter’s Legacy, will mark some of the first additions to roll out this month. Throughout May, the streamer is set to drop dozens of new titles in its content catalogue. Looking ahead, subscribers can expert to tune into everything from the final season of the streamer’s dark medieval fantasy Castlevania to a documentary about the 1999 London bombings. You can find the full list of May 2021 titles by clicking here.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!