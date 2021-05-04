Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 3)
May is officially here, and Netflix is celebrating the new month by marking the first week with plenty of new additions. Subscribers checking the streaming library will find a total of 10 new additions added between Monday and Friday, including several highly-anticipated Netflix original series like Part 2 of Selena: The Series.
This week's new additions, which also include titles like Dead Man Down and Jupiter’s Legacy, will mark some of the first additions to roll out this month. Throughout May, the streamer is set to drop dozens of new titles in its content catalogue. Looking ahead, subscribers can expert to tune into everything from the final season of the streamer’s dark medieval fantasy Castlevania to a documentary about the 1999 London bombings. You can find the full list of May 2021 titles by clicking here.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Selena: The Series: Part 2'
Selena Quintanilla's career is gaining momentum in Season 2 of Netflix's original series Selena: The Series. Described as a "coming-of-age story," the series initially debuted on the platform back in December 2020 and based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano star who is still beloved by millions of fans over two decades after her tragic death. In Season 2, set to drop on Tuesday, May 4, the singer will fight to remain true to herself, spend time with family, and expand her business all as her career begins to gain momentum.prevnext
'The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness '
Netflix is taking another look at the case that captivated the world in the late 1970s. On Wednesday, May 5, the streamer is debuting its newest true crime documentary, The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, which details journalist and author Maury Terry’s investigation into the case of one of America’s most notorious serial murderers. While David Berkowitz was ultimately charged and convicted in the string of crimes, Terry believed the case was much more expansive and spent decades attempting to prove Berkowtiz had not acted alone. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness "draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry's own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there."prevnext
'Girl from Nowhere: Season 2'
Netflix's Thai-language anthology series Girl From Nowhere is returning for Season 2. Originally debuting in August 2018, the series follows Nanno, a girl who transfers to different schools and has the ability to expose everyone's different stories of hypocrisy. In Season 2, set to debut on the streamer on Friday, May 7, "Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she's not alone."prevnext
'Jupiter's Legacy'
A generation of superheroes are passing the torch on in Netflix's new original series Jupiter's Legacy. Set to debut on Friday, and based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the epic superhero drama centers on a group of superheroes, who, after keeping mankind safe for nearly a century, must look to their children to continue the legacy. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. The series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/4/21:
The Clovehitch Killer
Trash Truck: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/5/21:
Framing John DeLorean
Avail. 5/6/21:
Dead Man Down
Avail. 5/7/21:
Milestone – NETFLIX FILM
Monster – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 5/3/21:
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21:
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21:
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21:
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street