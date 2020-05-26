Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 25)

Netflix is kicking off the final days of May in a big way. This week, as the streamer prepares to issue in a fresh slate of content for June, Netflix will be sprucing up its streaming library a final time this month with a total of 10 new additions to the streaming library. The new titled include seven Netflix original series, films, and specials that span a variety of genres. Joining a long list of additions already made throughout the month, the 10 new titles will be setting the pace for the dozens of new titles set to be added beginning June 1. Some of those big name additions slated to hit the content catalogue next month include the final season of 13 Reasons Why and the second half of Fuller House's final season. Dozens of more titles, including brand new Netflix original series, are also slated to be added. You can check out the full list of June 2020 additions by clicking here. To see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, keep scrolling, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Uncut Gems' The Adam Sandler-starring film Uncut Gems is finally landing at Netflix on Monday, May 25. The film tells the story of a jeweler and gambling addict played by Sandler, who goes to extreme lengths to get himself out of debt. It also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian. Although the film was controversially snubbed by the Oscars, it has gained widespread critical acclaim, becoming one of the biggest critical successes of 2019. It also earned a "Certified Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes, with several critics praising the film a career-best performance for Sandler.

'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas' Two years after releasing the genre-breaking Nanette on Netflix, Hannah Gadsby is returning to the streaming platform with the Tuesday, May 26 debut of her new comedy special Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. Filmed in Los Angeles, the special, as described by Netflix, will take viewers "a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds" in hilarious fashion. Named for her eldest dog, Douglas will see expectations "set and then met in the most unexpected of ways."

'I'm No Longer Here' Filmmaker Fernando Frías de la Parra award-winning film, I'm No Longer Here, is headed to the streaming library on Wednesday, May 27. Starring Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño, Yahir Alday, and Angelina Chen in the lead roles, the film follows Ulises Samperio, the leader of Los Terkos street gang who is forced to leave his hometown in Mexico for the vibrant immigrant community of Jackson Heights, Queens following a misunderstanding with a local cartel. As he attempts to assimilate into his new community, he is torn and questions his place in America after learning that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat. I'm No Longer Here's script won the Bengala award in 2013 and was later published as a short story, according to IndieWire. In 2014, the script was chosen for the Sundance Screenwriters Lab and won the Gabriel Figueroa Development Grant at Los Cabos Film Festival later that year. The film was released in February of this year to critical acclaim.

'Space Force' Netflix is launching viewers into orbit on Friday, May 29 with the highly anticipated premiere of its new original series Space Force. A spoof inspired by President Donald Trump's sixth branch of the military, the 10-episode workplace comedy follows four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Determined to rise to the call, Naird moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and "Spacemen" are tasked with getting American boots on the moon and achieving space dominance. Space Force stars Steve Carell as Naird, Lisa Kudrow as his wife, Maggie Naird, and John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3' Netflix is promising a mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the third helping of its original series Somebody Feed Phil. The series sees Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal traveling the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. While Season 2 Rosenthal traveling to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, and more, Season 3, set to debut on Friday, will find him delving into the cuisines of Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, and London.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/25/20:

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation Avail. 5/27/20:

The Lincoln Lawyer Avail. 5/28/20:

Dorohedoro – NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada – NETFLIX FILM